‘Inside the NBA’ hosts mock Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s fight

Things appear to be getting petty between the stars of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and FS1’s “Undisputed.”

On Tuesday, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley had one of their signature on-air spats that are heavy on playful banter. This time, however, their back-and-forth sounded all too familiar to some people on social media.

It turns out, the pair were reenacting a heated exchange between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe that took place the day prior on an episode of “Undisputed.”

Bayless and Sharpe went at it during a discussion about the greatness of Tom Brady, who Bayless said is a better football player than Sharpe ever was. Sharpe accused Bayless of taking a personal shot at him and on it went.

Tuesday night on “Inside the NBA,” O’Neal acted as Bayless and Barkley impersonated Sharpe.

“Disrespect me again Skip Bayless,” O’Neal said, to which Barkley put on his glasses and then ripped them off, similar to Sharpe’s mannerisms on “Undisputed.”

“Insult me again,” Barkley yelled, while O’Neal mocked Bayless saying, “Put your glasses back on, Chuck.”

TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Twitter

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Twitter

Barkley couldn’t contain his laughter after mocking Sharpe, shouting, “That’s what you do! Every time!”

Bayless caught wind of O’Neal and Barkley’s skit, tweeting on Tuesday: “Charles Barkley: Thank you for so faithfully watching ‘Undisputed.’”

During Monday’s “Undisputed” show, Sharpe argued that Bayless hit below the belt when he said that Brady is still playing at a high level at age 45, while Sharpe had to stop at 35.

“That’s what you do,” Sharpe said. “Every time I call something in question I’m jealous. … I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum. I’m in the Hall of Fame. I have three Super Bowls.”