Inside the making of The Post's Top 75 Knicks list

Inside the making of The Post’s Top 75 Knicks list

The New York Post recently completed its countdown of the top 75 figures in New York Knicks history by crowning Patrick Ewing as the franchise’s greatest individual.

Post columnist Mike Vaccaro led the project and took some time with Sports+ readers to explain how the list was compiled, what he learned about some of the people who made it, and some who did not, and answer a few questions about some of the more interesting choices he faced in deciding the order.

How much weight did winning a championship have? What was the criteria for sorting through where to place Pat Riley and Rick Pitino vs. Red Holzman. Why Isiah Thomas was in consideration. And a whole lot more.

