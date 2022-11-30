Inside the Jets’ locker room after Zach Wilson drama

Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is speaking out after the “crazy couple of days” he and his teammates endured in the wake of Zach Wilson’s polarizing postgame comments.

During an appearance Wednesday on “The Chris Rose Football Show,” Uzomah was asked what he thought about Wilson’s remarks following the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 20, when the second-year quarterback took zero accountability for the defeat.

“Right when it happened I think everyone knew that it happened because it came out pretty quick on social media,” Uzomah, 29, recalled of Wilson’s comments in which the QB said that he didn’t feel like he let the defense down, despite the team scoring just three points.

Uzomah, who is in his first season in New York following seven years in Cincinnati, then shared how he reached out to the 23-year-old Wilson afterward.

“I didn’t go up to him…I texted him later that night, and then Monday after we had film, I texted him, and then I texted him on Tuesday night just like, ‘Hey man,’ — this was before anything happened, right, I didn’t know what was going on, Wednesday was when we found out about the quarterback change — I texted him Tuesday night, just like, ‘Hey man, just letting you know, obviously you know you rubbed the team the wrong way just, I’d say something if I were you,’” Uzomah said.

Uzomah said he received a response from Wilson early Wednesday when the quarterback relayed his plans to address the team.

“He texted me early and said, ‘Hey, yeah, I had already planned to say something, I’m gonna say something today after [head coach Robert] Saleh talks,’ and I was like, after Saleh talks? We usually don’t have a team meeting so then I already kind of like, antennas were up, and then Saleh had made his announcement and then the coaches left, and then Zach addressed the team,” Uzomah said.

Saleh announced last Wednesday that backup quarterback Mike White had been promoted to start against the Bears, whom the Jets demolished on Sunday, 31-10. Wilson told reporters after the quarterback change had been made that he “let [his] emotions get the best of” him during the now-infamous presser.

“It took ’til a little bit after when we were getting ready to leave and my pops gave me a call. It was before I even stepped on the bus. He shot me a text and said, ‘What did you say?’” Wilson shared of how his father, Mike, had reacted.

As for what Wilson told to his teammates, Uzomah said the former second-overall pick “gained a lot of respect from the players” after offering a “very emotional” apology.

“He apologized to the team, put it on himself, and on his shoulders, and yeah that was a crazy couple of days,” said Uzomah, who noted “a lot of guys” went up to Wilson afterward.

“Individually, there was like a little line that dapped him up and said we appreciate you and we appreciate you saying that,” the tight end continued.

Much like Uzomah, Jets cornerback D.J. Reed also lauded Wilson’s gesture, telling reporters last week, “If he didn’t already have it, he definitely earned and gained everyone’s respect from what he said today.”

Though it remains to be seen when Wilson will hit the field again this season, Saleh previously stated the change is something of a reset for the franchise quarterback.

“Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh said. “That’s what everyone wants to shout out. That’s not even close to the case. The full intent is to make sure Zach gets back on the football field at some point this year. When that is, I’ll make that decision, and I’m going to take that day by day.”

The Jets (7-4) will face the Vikings (9-2) in Minnesota on Sunday.