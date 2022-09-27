Inside Rashad Jennings post-NFL life after the Giants

Since retiring from the NFL in 2017 after eight seasons in the league, former running back Rashad Jennings has added a collection of unique titles to his résumé. From “Dancing with the Stars” champion to best-selling author, and, most recently, co-host of the sports-business podcast, “The Bag,” the 37-year-old is always thinking about the next hat he could possibly wear in his post-NFL journey.

“I have a desire to be a marriage counselor,” Jennings recently told The Post. “I have this desire to bring people together, [and] I get to display that through how you listen and how you hear this on the podcast.”

Together with sports and business journalist Lindsay McCormick, Jennings will help listeners comprehend the business behind sports as part of iHeartMedia and Sports Illustrated’s new weekly podcast, “The Bag with Rashad Jennings and Lindsay McCormick,” which will cover a myriad of topics, ranging from NFTs and crypto to athlete contracts.

Former Giants running back Rashad Jennings is co-hosting a new sports business podcast, “The Bag.” Getty Images

“One thing I’ve learned is that everybody wants to be understood. Not everybody has the ability or capability to make people feel understood, and so my job, and what I’m doing on this show, is allowing our guests to explain their successes in a way that has never been heard. My job also is to push people to a limit, push people to the edge — not over the edge, but push them to the edge just so they can see a view, and in turn, ask them, ‘What did you just see?’”

Featuring guests such as former NFL All-Pro Shawne Merriman, fantasy football aficionado Matthew Berry, and former Giants safety Will Blackmon, among others, Jennings is excited to explore this avenue as he continues to expand his horizons away from the field.

“I’m an autodidact, I love learning new things. The first offseason I picked up a guitar and never put it down… The next offseason I picked up magic tricks. I know a boatload of magic tricks — I’m a fun guy at a party. Then the next offseason, archery, Olympic-style fencing, the list goes on,” Jennings said.

Although Jennings eventually made his way to “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017, the former Giants pro — who spent the final three seasons of his career in New York — had an interesting introduction to ballroom dance.

“That last offseason, I said I wanted to learn how to ballroom dance because I was at a shindig and my friend had a TV on, and there was a commercial and they were dancing and it looked beautiful, they were in unison,” Jennings recalled. “My friend said, ‘They’re doing the cha cha.’ I’m like, ‘What the heck is a cha cha?’ She said it’s ballroom dancing, and I said, ‘What the heck is ballroom dancing?’”

Rashad Jennings, here in Dec. 2016, spent the final three seasons of his NFL career with the Giants.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning (#10) hands off the ball to Rashad Jennings (#23) during a game in Nov. 2016.



Jennings decided to research further and opted to take classes at a studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where the trained during the offseason.

“I walk in [to the studio] I’ve got a tank top on … open the door and everybody is just setting there, faintly looking at me, and the lady said, ‘Can I help you?’ And I said, ‘Yes ma’am, I’m looking for the cha cha.’ I said it like it was a person,” he said.

Instructed to sign up for a class two weeks from his first studio encounter, fate, as it turned out, had other plans for Jennings.

“A week from that day, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ called and said, ‘Would you like to be on the show?’ It’s very serendipitous, so I never took a ballroom studio lesson down in Florida,” said Jennings, who did hear from his would-be instructor upon joining the show’s cast.

“Her next call to me, a month later, screaming into the phone, ‘You’re going to be on “Dancing with the Stars?”’ and I had to tell her the story,” he said.

Rashad Jennings performs with Emma Slater as part of the “Dancing with the Stars Hot Summer Nights Tour” in June 2017.

“Dancing with the Stars” partners Emma Slater and Rashad Jennings in May 2017.



Jennings and his pro partner, Emma Slater, went on to win the mirrorball trophy in Season 24 of the ABC reality competition series, which just kicked off its 31st season. And while Jennings is proud of his path thus far, helping others, including teammates in the past, is perhaps where one of his greatest purposes lies.

“I was the guy in the locker room listening to soft music with the candles lit, guys would come poke fun of me,” Jennings said. “But when something serious happened in their life and they needed somebody to talk to, my phone would be one of the first to ring. ‘Hey, Rashad, I’m really struggling with this,’ ‘Hey man, you talked about marriage, relationships, well, this is where I’m at right now.’ And I would have these hard conversations that men usually don’t talk to men about, especially if they don’t know them.

“I definitely wanted to use that platform I have, making people feel comfortable and understood.”

New episodes of “The Bag with Rashad Jennings and Lindsay McCormick” drop Tuesdays.