Inside Paulina Gretzky’s glamorous ‘Studio 34’ birthday party

Paulina Gretzky knows how to throw a party.

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky celebrated her 34th birthday in style this week, when she was joined by friends and family for a glitzy bash, according to a series of recent Instagram Stories.

Aptly themed “Paulina’s Studio 34,” Gretzky — who is the longtime partner of golfer Dustin Johnson — dazzled in a plunging sparkly mini dress as she posed for photos by a mirrored bar with her BFF, Kristina Melnichenko.

As the festivities got underway, the 38-year-old Johnson showed off his attire, a black ensemble with a custom white suit jacket lined with photos from his and Gretzky’s spring wedding.

In addition to custom cocktails, Gretzky’s guests were also treated to an intimate dinner.

The party capped off what’s been a memorable year for Gretzky and Johnson.

In April, Gretzky and Johnson tied the knot following a roughly nine-year engagement. The couple — who got engaged in late 2013 — swapped vows at the lavish Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

Weeks later, Johnson announced his departure from the PGA Tour in favor of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The former Masters champion was reportedly paid “around” $125 million to join the controversial league.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” said Johnson, who shares sons Tatum, 7, and River, 5, with Gretzky.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky at the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami on Oct. 30, 2022. via Getty Images

Johnson capped off LIV Golf’s inaugural season in October by earning more than $35 million in winnings. He and his 4 Aces GC squad, which includes Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, and Patrick Reed, won the league’s first-ever team championship and the top $16 million prize or $4 million a piece.

“It has been amazing,” Johnson said at the time, per CBS Sports. “The whole season has just gotten better and better and then obviously this finale has been unbelievable.”