Inside Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s cannabis partnership

One of the most infamous moments in sports history has a happy ending.

Mike Tyson’s “Mike Bites” cannabis gummies have been a hot seller in legal states. About six weeks ago, he relayed a vision to his business partner, Chad Bronstein, of bringing Evander Holyfield into the fold for the holidays. So it was that a deal quickly came together to launch a new line of “Holy Ears” under the Tyson 2.0 umbrella.

“I wanted to make sure that things were going to be right, and I realized it was a good deal,” Holyfield told The Post.

The genesis of this unlikely partnership dates back to the two fights Tyson and Holyfield had in 1996 and ’97. Holyfield won the first by TKO in the 11th round, and was controlling the second fight when Tyson surreally bit the top of his ear off.

Holyfield’s recalls that his first reaction upon getting bit was to turn around and threaten to bite Tyson’s face off.

“He was shocked! I said, ‘You know, you come from the ghetto,’” Holyfield said. “‘Anything you do to me, I’m gonna do worse.’”

Asked if he knew immediately that Tyson bit his ear as opposed to having landed a punch on him, Holyfield stated matter-of-factly, “Anytime someone bites your ear, you know!”

As far as what he remembers, as to whether he did it on purpose or if he blacked out, Tyson admitted, “I really didn’t black out. I was like f–k, he was kicking my ass, and I just got crazy and I bit him.”

Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield in 1997. AFP via Getty Images

Holyfield clearly did not hold an everlasting grudge — he also forgave Tyson in the immediate wake of the incident.

“I walked back to the locker room and said I was going to forgive him,” Holyfield said. “They [my camp] were like, ‘You can’t forgive him!’ I was like, ‘He bit me. He didn’t bite y’all.’”

They shook hands on the set of “Oprah” in 2009, and were again in each others’ good graces.

The two former adversaries have different uses for the cannabis. Holyfield sampled some and said “it put me to sleep — it was the nicest sleep I had in a long time.” Presumably, that was an indica strain used for relaxation.

Tyson, on the other hand, prefers sativa, which has more active effects.

“It has to be sativa, because my brain is always moving,” he said. Right now his favorite strain is sweet diesel, a cross between sour diesel and OG kush.

Evander Holyfield’s line of ‘Holy Ears’ will be available before Thanksgiving. DRAYMILLLZ / Tyson 2.0

The first version of “Holy Bites” will be cherry punch flavor and will be out in stores in legal states that carry products from Verano — the cannabis conglomerate with a $1.75 billion market cap (total value), with whom Tyson 2.0 has partnered — in New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada and Arizona in time for Thanksgiving.

As The Post previously covered, Tyson and pro wrestling legend Ric Flair partnered in the business, with Flair’s line being called Ric Flair Drip. Both figures have brands of flower, pre-roll joints, edibles and more. The parent company of these brands is the newly-formed Carma Holdings, where Bronstein is chairman.

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Elon Musk, has joined the company’s board (Tyson told Joe Rogan earlier this year that he’d love to meet Musk, but a meeting has not yet happened).

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair, longtime friends, are now partners in the cannabis business. Tyson 2.0

“We plan to do things even outside of cannabis,” Bronstein said. “You’ll see us do more and more things — even in the functional mushroom space.”

According to a release from the company, Tyson 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip have generated $50 million in revenue in the last year, and Carma’s projection for 2023 is $160 million.