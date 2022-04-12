Inside matchups of Nets-Cavaliers play-in clash

After closing the regular season with four straight wins — including one against Cleveland — the Nets are favored to take the rematch in Tuesday’s play-in game.

But what exactly will the Nets have to do to take down the Cavaliers, and earn their way into a first-round playoff date against the second-seeded Celtics?

The Post’s Brian Lewis breaks down the matchups that will decide what kind of game this is going to be:

Nets’ 3-point shooting vs. Cavs’ 3-point defense

Since Kevin Durant returned from his MCL injury, Brooklyn was third in 3-point shooting (.399). But in terms of volume, the Cavs allow the sixth-fewest 3s in the league while Brooklyn makes the seventh-fewest. Edge: Even

Cavs’ 3-point shooting vs. Nets’ 3-point defense

The Nets’ perimeter defense has been middling, but has held foes to .345 shooting. Even with Darius Garland, Cleveland is in the bottom third in makes and attempts. Brooklyn held the Cavs to 8-for-27 in the last meeting. Edge: Nets

Rebounding

Despite going big, the Cavs aren’t a great rebounding team. The Nets have improved from terrible to mediocre thanks to Andre Drummond. Adding him and subtracting Jarrett Allen from Cleveland will be key. Edge: Nets

Andre Drummond blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Drawing fouls and shooting free throws

Even with James Harden gone, the Nets are among the NBA’s best at earning and making free throws, but they commit silly reach-in fouls. The Cavs aren’t adept at drawing fouls, but have allowed the second-fewest attempts (19.4). Edge: Even

Nets’ ability to get paint points vs. Cavs’ interior defense

Brooklyn still has an unplayable driver in Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile the Cavs’ rim protection took a huge hit with the loss of Allen (finger). Edge: Nets

Cavs’ ability to get paint points vs. Nets’ interior defense

There’s no area of the Nets’ defense that’s excelled. Allen was top 10 in paint points, and losing both he and Collin Sexton leaves the burden to Garland and Evan Mobley. But the Cavs still scored 60 paint points in the last meeting. Edge: Cavs.

In transition

Irving and Kevin Durant are the only Nets thriving in the open floor, but that’s been enough to make them a top-10 fast-break team. The problem is they don’t get back on the other end. Their saving grace is the Cavs are middling in transition. Edge: Even

Darius Garland drives against Kevin Durant. Getty Images

Depth/bench

Steve Nash’s rotations will likely shrink to nine, with Nic Claxton, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards and Goran Dragic off the bench. Cedi Osman, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens will face a Nets bench that is as healthy as it’s been all season. Edge: Even

Coaching

Nash has not only kept the team together but improved his endgame management and calling plays out of timeouts. But J.B. Bickerstaff has been stellar in taking a team that was third-worst in the East and having it sixth-best on March 25. Edge: Cavs

Intangibles

Brooklyn has cycled through a team-record 42 different starting lineups. But the Nets still managed to blitz the Cavs 35-19 in the fourth quarter of their last meeting. Cleveland has dropped eight their last 11 and 17 of 26 since Feb. 12. Edge: Nets