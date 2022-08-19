Inside Massapequa’s Little League World Series experience

Since Massapequa Coast Little League punched their ticket to Williamsport — the first in the program’s 72-year history — coach Roland Clark’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing or dinging with texts.

But one text from an unfamiliar number hit Clark right in the heartstrings and helped him deliver a message to his players about their true mission in Williamsport: play hard, but soak in this experience of a lifetime.

“I got a text from a member of the Rockville Centre team that went to the Little League World Series in 1978. His name is John Klaess,” Clark told The Post.

Massapequa celebrates advancing to the Little League World Series Douglas Healey

“He said that us winning brought up great memories and he was exchanging messages with friends from across the country about their own time here.”

During one of their nightly gatherings when the players break down their day, Clark read it aloud to his players.

“I said ‘I have something to share.’ I wanted them to know to take in the moment because they will remember the experience forever. I reminded them that this gentleman is about 56 now. They were like, ‘wow.’ It was very uplifting,” Clark said.

Indeed, the Long Islanders, who have had to trade family vacations and beach and boat days for tournaments and practices, have been relishing being on the big stage.

They are the last team to take the field in this tournament of champions, so they’ve had a little extra time to get the lay of the land and be carefree middle schoolers.

“We gave them off in the morning and they are running around the concourse and coming back with slushy stains on their white pants that I told them to keep clean. It’s a balance of ‘yes this is the big stage and we’re here so let’s try to have some success. But at the same time, it’s also an opportunity’ … They’ve been meeting the players from the other teams,” Clark said.

His squad hit it off with some of the players from Texas, Puerto Rico and Curacao. Clark said some were a bit timid with the language barriers. But his son Mike, who is always the one to spark their regular “hype dances,” also initiated chatting with the Japanese team.

“The way he acted, it was like he had taken Japanese for seven years,” Clark said with a laugh.

They’ve also been unwinding and bonding by watching horror movies like “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” but there is lighter fare like “Happy Gilmore” on tap.

Michael Clark and Joey Lionetti of Massapequa grab some slushies Douglas Healey

Frank Pagano, whose son Alex plays first base, told The Post that his son is “kicking tail at ping pong. That is according to him. Of course, I have no way to verify this.”

And the parents have been providing a little contraband slice of home for the New Yorkers.

“We’ve been sneaking in pizza for the kids at night. I don’t know if I can say that but somehow pizza is getting to them,” said Pagano adding that the team eats dinner early, so after night practices they’re looking for extra grub.

And Pagano said the Pennsylvania pie from Vinnie’s in town has passed the muster for their discerning New York pizza palate.

“The kids love it and I think the owner is originally from Brooklyn. We did a taste test, and it passed,” Pagano said.

But the boys know it’s not just one long sleepover with endless hijinks.

The newcomers face Honolulu Little League, a perennial powerhouse that has been to Williamsport so much lately, they might be VIPs at the local Wawa. Honolulu won the World Series in 2018 and finished third overall in last year’s summer classic.

Still, Clark doesn’t look at his band of eleven as underdogs.

“We just see ourselves as a team that does what they need to do to prove themselves,” he said, noting that they are all multi-sport athletes whose versatility has powered their magical run.

“Any player on this team can play any position on the field. It’s a new player who steps up every day.”