Inside Joey Gallo’s Yankees failures: The stats to know

The most polarizing player in New York is no longer that polarizing.

Coming upon a full calendar year of Joey Gallo in pinstripes, there are not many still defending an all-or-nothing slugger who has brought more of the latter than former.

Gallo fell from a middle-of-the-order bat at the start of the season to the Yankees’ No. 9 hitter by the end of May. In the past week, Matt Carpenter has begun to play more outfield and has cut into the time of the lefty-hitting Gallo, who was benched twice against righty Red Sox starters over the weekend. Gallo started over Carpenter for Tuesday’s stunning 4-3 loss to the Reds, and was pinch-hit for by Aaron Judge as the Yankees tried to rally in the ninth inning. It seems to be only a matter of time before Gallo’s fall continues.

The next place to fall is off the team, and The Post’s Jon Heyman and Dan Martin have reported the Yankees have held conversations with other teams about a trade including Gallo.