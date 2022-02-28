Inside Joe Buck’s big ESPN-Fox decision and NFL TV fallout

Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning.

NFL TV free agency is at its chaotic best, landing on the back page and leading sports radio shows across the country. Everyone is loving sports media. So let’s go around the NFL – and then we have some Magic Johnson news at the end.

The Joe Buck domino: “Do you think Buck leaves Fox for ESPN?” That’s the question I keep being asked from people inside – and outside – the business. The answer: It is possible, and it is going to be very interesting.

Buck and Fox have one of those long-term relationships that feels as if it will never end, but now it very well could. Buck could leave to reunite with Troy Aikman on “Monday Night Football” for a mammoth payday.