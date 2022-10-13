Inside Deontay Wilder’s ‘new perspective’ for boxing return

Deontay Wilder had his mind pretty much set.

Following his epic trilogy with Tyson Fury, Wilder was ready to retire and put an end to one of this generation’s most iconic careers. The last two fights with Fury provided the first losses of his career, and were particularly gruesome in bouts that now reside in boxing lore. The former WBC heavyweight champion of the world was content with his resume, at peace with the defeats to Fury and ready for a new chapter in his life.

Until he was reminded of, well, himself.

“I was probably about 85 percent out,” Wilder told The Post. “Just looking around, I’ve accomplished and achieved so many different things, financially I’m ahead of the game, and everything is great. I was about 85 percent out, it felt like I didn’t need it any more. I didn’t need the business anymore. I wanted to do other adventures outside of just boxing. And I was doing them for a little while, and until they had to give me this damn statue, man. The statue changed the whole perspective of me being out.”

Deontay Wilder, left, exchanges punches with Tyson Fury during their third fight. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Deontay Wilder is KO’d by Tyson Fury in their third fight. AP

The statue, which is situated in front of the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports building in Wilder’s native state of Alabama, was commissioned by the city and features a seven-foot Wilder in bronze, after his Bronze Bomber moniker.

Beyond what it reflected about himself and his accomplishments, the statue symbolizes what Wilder was not yet ready to leave behind. It’s located, according to Wilder, where the Ku Klux Klan used to meet and up the street from where slaves were sold, a significant image of defiance and triumph.

Wilder might have been ready to be done with boxing, but he was not ready to be done serving his community and supporters. So, the Bronze Bomber is back.

“Right here in the Heart of Dixie, I still can’t f–king believe it. I can’t. And to have these emotions, and these feelings, and to see where it is, and to know the history behind it, mmmm,” Wilder let out audibly, reflecting fondly on the moment. “How can you not come back? My state made me a proud man. They came through for me… I think the moment it was presented to me, I think it was the perfect place and the perfect time for it to happen.”

Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) returns to face veteran Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO’s) in a heavyweight bout as the main event on Fox’s pay-per-view Saturday night at Barclays Center. It will mark his first bout in just over a year since his defeat to Fury.

He’s accused Fury of using “loaded” gloves and cheating during their bouts, which prompted public rebuke from Fury. Regardless of his accusations, the results dramatically shifted his career’s trajectory, perhaps from all-time great and Hall of Fame status to now being back on the outside looking in. Wilder will once again earn title fights. He had previously defended his WBC belt 10 times after he won it in a victory over Bermane Stiverne in 2015 and before Fury first defeated him.

The three trilogy fights captivated the entire sport, and dominated boxing’s discourse for three years. Both his and Fury’s legacies are closely intertwined, and their battles stand as legend.

Deontay Wilder, left, poses with Saquon Barkley while visiting Giants practice ahead of his Oct. 15 fight at Barclays Center. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Helenius won’t care about any of that when the two meet inside the ring in Brooklyn, however. Now, Wilder must leave all of it in the past, and begin a new ascent up the heavyweight rankings.

“I leave it in the past, it was what it was,” Wilder said. “When you know the truth about a lot of things, they say the truth will set you free. I don’t worry about a lot of things. A lot of things were out of my control, and I only get to control things that I can control. If not, then you’ll be a miserable person no matter how much you’ve achieved in life, or things have been presented to you. For me, I’m at peace, like I said I’m happy and I’m at peace, and I wouldn’t change anything. I’ll leave it at that.”

Deontay Wilder Getty Images

At 36, Wilder is against the clock to reclaim what he lost. But with a win against Helenius, various top heavyweights would be in line for a showdown to bring him closer to that goal. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz has already staked his bid to fight Wilder next. A matchup with Anthony Joshua could be an option, as the two have flirted with the possibility. Dillian Whyte, who is also recovering from a defeat to Fury, is another top contender who would provide Wilder the stakes he desires.

No matter who is in the opposing corner, Wilder is coming to Brooklyn as the same Wilder that got him immortalized in his hometown. The same Wilder that brought him right back to the sport when he thought he was out.

“I haven’t gone anywhere. I’m still up there, at the top,” Wilder said. “And I ain’t back because I wanted to be back, or demanded myself to be back. I’m back by popular demand. I’m back because the business needs me, and that’s just what it is.

“I feel like I got the heavyweight division back to its most exciting points at times. That’s why I’m back… When you talk about Deontay Wilder, you’re talking about excitement. You’re talking about a thrill, a great time, when he’s getting ready to fight. Where old people meet and new people get to know new people. It’s always a great event and great night when I fight, and I leave people with memories to hold with them, whether they talk about the fight overall or they talk about the knockouts. You’re gonna be left with something.”