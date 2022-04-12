Inside Danica Patrick’s epic 40th birthday bash

Danica Patrick gave fans a glimpse of her epic 40th birthday bash Instagram/Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick toasted to the next decade of her life in epic fashion.

The retired NASCAR driver, who celebrated her 40th birthday on March 25, shared a series of photos Monday on Instagram of the festivities, which included a red-themed bash aboard a luxury boat.

“40th birthday RED 🚨 party to kick off the trip with so many important women in my life. God I have amazing family and friends!” Patrick exclaimed in the caption.

Birthday girl Patrick rocked a red wig and a sequined jumpsuit for one night of the festivities Instagram/Danica Patrick

Patrick posed for photos with her loved ones, who also wore red attire Instagram/Danica Patrick

In the photographs, Patrick is seen wearing a red wig and a sequined jumpsuit of the same hue as she sips beverages with loved ones, who were all dressed in the fiery shade.

Patrick also posted photos Tuesday of a daytime bash, when she and her group soaked up the sun on the boat’s deck and took shots. The bikini-clad birthday girl also laid out a towel that read, “Danica’s 40th, like a fine wine, she gets better with time.”

Although Patrick’s getaway with her pals appeared to be her big birthday event, the “Pretty Intense” podcast host also enjoyed an intimate evening on her actual birthday last month.

Patrick’s group also enjoyed a daytime bash aboard a boat Instagram/Danica Patrick

“I love the years…. life keeps getting better in so many ways. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and those who reached out. I felt very loved,” she gushed on Instagram at the time.

With a new year ahead, Patrick seems focused on her future but grateful for past experiences. Last month, she confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Carter Comstock after nearly one year of dating.

“We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things,” she told People.

Shots also appeared to be on the menu for Patrick’s birthday festivities Instagram/Danica Patrick

“It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us,” she adds. “It’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with.”

Patrick went public with her relationship with Comstock, the co-founder of Freshly, in April 2021. Prior to her romance with Comstock, Patrick dated Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.