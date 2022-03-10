Inside ‘Clyde’ Frazier’s Hall of Fame second act

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO — Knicks legend Walt Frazier is headed into the Basketball Hall of Fame again, this time as a broadcaster.

The longtime MSG Network analyst was announced as the Curt Gowdy Award winner during All-Star weekend, and he took a few moments with The Post to reflect on his broadcasting career. Starting on the mic in 1987, “Clyde” discusses his colorful suits, reveals a fresh story about the shock of being drafted by the Knicks in 1967 and shares moments about his other life in St. Croix.

Sports+: How did your broadcasting career come about?