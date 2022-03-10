Inside 'Clyde' Frazier's Hall of Fame second act

Inside ‘Clyde’ Frazier’s Hall of Fame second act

by

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO — Knicks legend Walt Frazier is headed into the Basketball Hall of Fame again, this time as a broadcaster.

The longtime MSG Network analyst was announced as the Curt Gowdy Award winner during All-Star weekend, and he took a few moments with The Post to reflect on his broadcasting career. Starting on the mic in 1987, “Clyde” discusses his colorful suits, reveals a fresh story about the shock of being drafted by the Knicks in 1967 and shares moments about his other life in St. Croix.

Sports+: How did your broadcasting career come about?

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.