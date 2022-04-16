Inside 48 hours that sent James Harden to 76ers, reshaped Nets

The Nets team facing Boston on Sunday in the first round of the playoffs looks different than the one that eliminated the Celtics last May. That’s thanks to a megatrade with the 76ers — one that looked dead in the water until both owners got involved.

In the Feb. 10 trade, the Nets sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first-round picks. The deal had come together quickly, from Harden kind-of, sort-of expressing a desire to leave two days earlier to a call between team owners Joe Tsai and Josh Harris that spurred things along and finally to frantic negotiations the morning of the trade deadline.

Simmons had requested a trade as far back as August 2021, the same week the NBA sent a memo to teams that it would honor any local COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Some NBA fans suggested swapping the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving for Simmons. As it turned out it was the Nets other star guard who went.

But Harden, who eschews confrontation, was never as direct with the Nets as Simmons was with Philadelphia.

The veteran Harden had parted ways with agents Jason Ranne and Chafie Fields of Wasserman (whom he’d engaged to facilitate his move out of Houston) and hired his friend Lorenzo McCloud in August. And while Nets general manager Sean Marks fully expected Harden to sign an extension before opening night, it didn’t happen.

Joel Embiid and James Harden NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Simmons for the NY POST

Harden reportedly didn’t feel as welcomed in Brooklyn as Irving and Kevin Durant, but he never told the Nets that. As a result, when 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey — Harden’s GM in Houston — called Marks two or three weeks before the trade deadline offering a package that included the likes of Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe, he was told the Nets had no interest in moving the former MVP.

The three-time scoring champion’s play dipped and his effort came into question as talk around the league grew of his disgruntlement. Finally, Harden and McCloud called Marks on Feb. 8, a Tuesday, and intimated he wanted to leave.

Marks called Tsai, who reached out directly to FaceTime with Harden. He pressed Harden on whether he wanted to be traded.

“He didn’t say directly I want out, but he basically was disgruntled, he was unhappy,” said a source familiar with the situation.

To that point, Tsai had been willing to extend Harden long term and pay him $62 million at the age of 37. But after that call, the Nets shifted focus.

Marks and Morey talked, but there was no movement the rest of that Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Finally, Tsai called Harris.

“[They’re] pretty good friends, friendly with each other,” said a source, calling them “partners in this business called the NBA.”

Harris was told if the 76ers were serious about a Simmons package to make sure Morey came back with an offer that topped the one they viewed as “sub-optimal.”

Joe Tsai Getty Images

Thursday morning that’s exactly what happened, with the owners stepping back and both GMs haggling over backcourt pieces — Mattise Thybulle was mentioned, but the Nets instead received Curry. But the last piece included was Drummond.

Harden made his playoff debut for the 76ers on Saturday, while Drummond and Curry will take the court for the Nets in Boston. Simmons has yet to suit up for the Nets as he rehabs a bad back, but that could be on the horizon after the Nets were remade on a wild 48-hour stretch two months ago that will map out their future for years to come.

Both the NBA and the Nets’ parent company, BSE, denied that Tsai ever tried to get Morey fired over his tweet supporting the Hong Kong protestors.

“[Tsai] never asked or intimated to the league office that Daryl Morey should be fired or that we should apologize,” said NBA executive VP Mike Bass.

Another source said the Nets didn’t refuse Morey’s request for a suite at a November 2019 Rockets game. After he’d requested a suite to host 16 guests for a party, Barclays Center got wind of potential protests — both pro and versus Hong Kong — and offered to book an off-site location for safety reasons.

Morey opted not to attend.