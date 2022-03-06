Derek Stingley Jr. won’t be on the field in Indianapolis on Sunday with the other defensive backs at the NFL Scouting Combine. The LSU cornerback is still coming back from a torn ligament in his left foot that required surgery in September.

While teams may not get to see Stingley run or jump or do anything else Sunday, he is confident they will realize he is the best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I know myself and I know that when I’m at the best version of myself I’m the greatest,’’ Stingley told reporters at the combine on Saturday.

Stingley is a fascinating prospect. He was widely considered the best cornerback in this year’s drafts by the gurus, but has fallen down the board lately and is rated behind Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner by most now. It is not about Stingley’s talent, but about his availability.

After a standout 2019 season, Stingley has played just 10 games in the past two years. He was initially considered a possibility for the Jets with the No. 4 pick, but it now seems more likely he could go later. The Jets could grab him at No. 10, but general manager Joe Douglas is very cautious about players with injury histories.

Stingley was an All-American as a freshman in 2019, when he had six interceptions and 21 passes defended. But he did not play as well in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when he missed three games (two with an ankle injury, one with an illness). Last season he suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot leading up to LSU’s fourth game of the season. He had surgery on Sept. 26.

The drop-off in his play from his freshman year to his sophomore year has raised some questions.

“Going into my second year and throughout my second year, I felt it was just as good as my freshman year,” he said. “Freshman year I had over 90 targets. Sophomore year I had 30. If anything, that should just say I was doing my job.”

Stingley, whose grandfather was former Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, said no teams at the combine have expressed concerns about his foot injury. He met with both the Jets and the Giants this week in Indianapolis.

The 20-year-old said the initial recovery timeline was four-to-six months. Stingley plans on participating in LSU’s pro day on April 6.

“My rehab is ahead of schedule right now,’’ Stingley said. “I’m on pace to do what I have to do at pro day.’’

At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Stingley has ideal size for a corner. The Jets found some depth with their young cornerbacks last season, but need a true No. 1 in head coach Robert Saleh’s defense. Stingley, if healthy, looks as if he can be that guy. He could wow some people at the pro day in April.

“I’m almost close to 100 percent, right now getting into running, starting to do a couple plants, breaking downhill, that’s really where I’m at,’’ Stingley said.

The Jets last took a cornerback in the first round in 2013 when they drafted Dee Milliner out of Alabama. Milliner had a long injury history coming out of college, which former GM John Idzik chose to ignore. It was a big mistake as Milliner battled injuries throughout his short career with the Jets. While Jets fans may still have scars from Milliner, the current regime has no ties to that pick and the Milliner mistake should have no bearing on them taking Stingley.

While Stingley has things to prove to teams before the draft, he certainly does not lack confidence.

“I’m a great man corner and I can also play zone,” Stingley said. “Zone gives me eyes on the football so I can go make a play on it.”