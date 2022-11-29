Injured Christian Pulisic celebrates USMNT win from hospital

The legend of Christian Pulisic grows.

The USMNT forward was injured scoring the lone goal in Tuesday’s win over Iran, being forced to watch the second half of the match from the hospital with what the team says is a pelvic contusion.

The 24-year-old Pennsylvania native liked what he saw.

Christian Puisic had to watch the second half from the hospital, but seemed to enjoy the result.

“So f–kin proud of my guys,” he wrote in a viral photo of him cheering from a treatment table. “I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry.”

Pulisic was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, appearing to need help walking off at the half. He is considered day-to-day.

Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

He was still able to enjoy the win with his teammates, however.

“We FaceTimed him after from the locker room and he’s in good spirits,” coach Gregg Berhalter said. “My guess is he brought his phone with him and he’s updating … one of those apps.”

With the win, the U.S. earned a knockout-round matchup with the Netherlands on Saturday, and Pulisic’s teammates know who they have to thank.

Christian Pulisic of the U.S. collides with Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand after he scores their first goal. REUTERS

Christian Pulisic of United States receives medical treatment after scoring their side’s first goal. Getty Images

“Obviously we’re very thankful that he threw his body there,” Weston McKennie said. “At the end it was a heart-drop sinking moment, but we got it done and we’re excited to still be here.”