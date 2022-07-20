Influencer becomes boxer in bizarre quest to win back model ex-girlfriend

Jordan Simi’s quest to win back ex-girlfriend Sammy Robinson might actually be working.

The social media influencer made his professional boxing debut on Wednesday night but lost to former NRL player Justin Hodges via a unanimous decision win, according to Sporting News.

Simi said right from the outset of the fight being made public that his entry into boxing was a desperate attempt to win his beauty influencer ex back.

Influencer Jordan Simi (right) is hopeful to win back his ex, Sammy Robinson. Instagram

His broken-hearted pleas have made headlines in recent weeks — and it seems like his romantic displays in public may not have fallen on deaf ears.

Simi, 27, revealed to The Daily Telegraph on Monday that Robinson had been invited to attend the event. He said Robinson will be there to watch him when he steps into the ring.

“I spoke to her, the boys have spoken to her and got her and her friends coming,” Simi said.

Jordan Simi rumbled Justin Hodges on Wednesday in his boxing debut. Getty Images

Justin Hodges defeated Jordan Simi on Wednesday via a unanimous decision win. Getty Images

“So it worked, it’s working. All I need to do is win the fight.”

Robinson, who has more than 660,000 followers on Instagram, has yet to comment publicly on Simi’s lovestruck attempts at reconciliation.

The pair are reported to have dated for a few months before their separation in May.

Robinson had blocked Simi on Instagram and removed all photos of him from her feed.

Sammy Robinson appeared to give ex Jordan Simi a shout out on her Instagram story. Instagram

Simi says his commitment to boxing has changed his lifestyle — and he hopes to prove to Robinson he is a changed man by stepping into the ring for the toughest challenge of his life.

“I’m fighting for love here. That’s why I’m doing this,” he said previously.

“I thought, I need a fight so I can win and then look down the lens and say ‘Hey, I love you, take me back’.”

Sammy Robinson and Jordan Simi in March 2022. Instagram

Hodges, meanwhile, had very different ideas and vowed to knock Simi out cold when they traded punches on Wednesday.

Hodges labeled Simi a “Jake Paul wannabe” and said the YouTuber is about to be humiliated.

“I’m just gonna take my time and if he thinks I’m old and slow, it’s gonna look pretty bad for him when a 40-year-old knocks him out,” the former Bronco said.

Hodges has much on the line in the Simi fight after being linked to the richest fight of his career in a potential showdown with former NSW State of Origin adversary Paul Gallen.