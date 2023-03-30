Indonesia stripped of under-20 FIFA World Cup

Indonesia has been stripped of the Under-20 World Cup after two of the country’s top politicians called for Israel to be banned from the competition.

FIFA made the virtually unheard-of move just weeks before the tournament was set to kick off.

Indonesia and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations, and support for the Palestinian cause in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation runs high, fuelling local opposition to hosting the Israeli team.

FIFA’s decision to find a new host — thereby nixing Indonesia’s automatic qualifying spot — puts the country’s most popular sport back in the doldrums and facing another bout of isolation.





Indonesia has been stripped of the Under-20 World Cup after two of the country’s top politicians called for Israel to be banned. AFP via Getty Images

Some of the archipelago nation’s football prodigies took to social media with fury and heartbreak after losing the chance to play at what FIFA bills as the “tournament of tomorrow’s superstars”.

“Energy, time, sweat, and even blood we have put in, but in a moment failed because of political reasons. Here’s our big dream that you’ve destroyed,” wrote 19-year-old striker Rabbani Tasnim.

An Indonesian FA video showed players with heads bowed and their coach in tears after receiving the news late Wednesday that FIFA would seek a new host.





Members of Indonesia’s Under-20 team and officials reacting after FIFA announced the cancellation of the Indonesia 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup football tournament. INDONESIAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION /AFP via Getty Images

“We, the players, are now affected, not just us but all footballers,” said 18-year-old striker Hokky Caraka.

On Thursday morning, flower boards for the players popped up outside the FA headquarters in central Jakarta, including one that read “do not give up on your dream”.

Indonesians inundated the Instagram page of Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo — one of the leading candidates in next year’s presidential election — with negative comments after he opposed Israel’s participation.

Bali’s governor had also joined the anti-Israel chorus and around a hundred conservative Muslim protesters held an anti-Israel rally in Jakarta this month.





Officials said losing the games could cost Indonesia hundreds of millions of dollars. INDONESIAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION /AFP via Getty Images

But there was popular support for the tournament the country was handed in 2019, with many viewing it as a source of national pride.

Jakarta pledged to guarantee Israel’s participation despite its pro-Palestinian stance, yet opposing voices became too loud for FIFA.

“This is truly a very painful incident for the Indonesian people. Those who made the noise and made us fail … must be held accountable,” said Akmal Marhali, expert at football watchdog Save Our Soccer.

Indonesian officials said losing the tournament could cost the country hundreds of millions of dollars.

FIFA threatened further sanctions and could exclude Indonesia from 2026 World Cup qualifiers that begin in October.

It was banned for a year in 2015 over government interference.

But for Indonesia’s fervent fans, it was the loss of their first-ever major football tournament that hurt the most.

“I am very disappointed because it has been my dream to watch Indonesia hosting a global football event,” said 40-year-old supporter Jarnawi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

The game in the country has long been dogged by shaky infrastructure and fan violence, and is still reeling from a deadly stadium stampede last year that killed more than 130 people.

But it was the clash of politics and sport that ultimately cost it the tournament many had long hoped for.

“We are talking about youths who want to play soccer. They do not have any more interests,” said pundit Justin Lhaksana.

“Why is this issue blindly mixed with political games?”

The last nation to lose hosting rights of a World Cup tournament was Colombia, who pulled out of hosting the 1986 World Cup due to financial issues.

There were calls to strip Qatar of the 2022 World Cup amid claims corruption led to the tiny nation being handed the tournament.

Major concerns were also raised about migrant workers being killed while building stadiums and infrastructure in Qatar, with reports claiming that thousands had died.