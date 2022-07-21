Indiana will have a tough time bouncing back in the Big Ten

Commercial Content, 21+



After Indiana finished 6-2 in a promising 2020 COVID-19 football season, the Hoosiers grossly disappointed the following year, going 2-10. So, what happened?

Indiana opened the season ranked in the top 25 but fell out once Big Ten play started. It battled a barrage of injuries and unfortunate losses.

That was last season. Now, we’re focused on 2022. The Hoosiers will feature a new quarterback, new coordinators, new weapons from the transfer portal and an overhaul on defense.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



$1000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

Luckily for Indiana, the changes can’t make things much worse. The Hoosiers ranked 100th or worse in Offensive Success Rate, Offensive Finishing Drives and Havoc Allowed last season. Nothing went right for the Hoosiers, who averaged fewer than 300 yards and 18 points per game.

While the starting quarterback has not yet been officially named, it’s a strong assumption Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak will fill in under center after losing his starting role last season. He is a decent passer at times, but his touchdown-to-interception ratio is alarming and will need to improve fast.

Receiver D.J. Matthews is the only experienced starting wideout, although he suffered a season-ending injury after four games last year. Transfers Cam Camper and Emery Simmons will look to round out the unit as open-field playmakers.

The focus will be on the offensive line, with three starters returning. The unit failed to push back against defensive lines, giving up 29 sacks and blocking for a ground game that averaged just 3.2 yards per carry.

The Hoosiers have new faces in the backfield in transfers Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson, but it will be tough to be bullish on a unit with new faces behind an unproven line.

Indiana will have a new quarterback after Michael Penix Jr. transferred to Washington. AP

The defense will also look to rebuild, bringing back a TARP (Transferring Assets and Returning Production) mark of 25 percent. Last season’s unit was still not ideal, but it proved to be better than the offensive with marks of 78th in Defensive Success Rate, 24th in Defensive Finishing Drives and 106th in Havoc.

While new defensive coordinator Chad Wilt replaces Charlton Warren, head coach Tom Allen will look to play more of a role on defense to help bolster the unit.

The secondary is the strongest unit, with the returns of Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams. The Hoosiers also benefit from familiar faces in Devon Matthews and Bryant Fitzgerald at safety.

If Indiana wants to avoid finishing last in the Big Ten again in points allowed, the pressure in the backfield will need to improve to help out the secondary.

Betting on Sports?

While I don’t expect the same bleak performance as last season, it’s tough to improve behind a weak offensive line with a new quarterback and running back and wide receiver corps.

The defense also has question marks up front, relying on the secondary to lock in each game — a tough ask for any unit with holes up front.

Indiana’s schedule will do it no favors, with one-possession spreads against Illinois, Western Kentucky and Cincinnati. The Hoosiers will be sizable favorites over Idaho, before playing a brutal end-of-season stretch in conference play.

I played under 4.5 wins when regular-season odds first dropped, and you can still grab the same number as of writing.

Indiana win total pick

Under 4.5 Wins -140 — BetMGM