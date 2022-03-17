Indiana cheerleader saves stuck ball

Thursday’s first-round game between No. 5 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Indiana, won 82-53 by the Gaels, was delayed in the second half when the ball became stuck on top of the backboard at the Moda Center in Portland.
When all the tall players failed to reach the trapped ball — as did an official standing on a chair holding a pole — the arena turned to a Hoosiers cheerleader to save the day.
Up she went and down she came, ball in hand, and on the receiving end of cheers for once.
“What a play!” TBS play-by-player Andrew Catalon exclaimed. “The cheerleader saves the day! And that is her one shining moment!
