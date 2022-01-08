Impact Wrestling ‘Hard to Kill’ 2022 date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location & more

Impact Wrestling will look to make a major statement as it opens up 2022 with its “Hard to Kill” pay-per-view.

The card will feature several world title matches and grudge matches, as well as history-making moments for the Knockouts division. The Impact World Championship will be on the line when Moose defends his title against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey. Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against former ROH star Chris Sabin. With the future of ROH unknown, Gresham will look to represent the company any way that he can.

Also on the card will be Trey Miguel, defending the X-Division Title against Steve Maclin; Josh Alexander facing Jonah in a grudge match; and Eddie Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino competing in a Hardcore Ware match against Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering.

The Knockouts will get their time to shine not once, but twice. Mickie James will defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Deathmatch. Finally, for the first time ever, there will be a Knockouts Ultimate X, as Alisha Edwards, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Lady Frost, Rosemary and Tasha Steelz will compete in an X-Division classic.

Here’s everything you need to know about Impact Wrestling’s “Hard to Kill”:

What time is ‘Hard to Kill’ 2022?

Date: January 8, 2022

January 8, 2022 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET pre-show, 8 p.m. ET PPV

7:30 p.m. ET pre-show, 8 p.m. ET PPV Location: The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX

The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX U.S. TV Channel: FITE.tv, PPV

“Hard to Kill” 2022 will air live on Saturday. The pre-show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube, and the main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch ‘Hard to Kill’ 2022

Fans in the United States looking to watch “Hard to Kill” 2022 will have to check out FITE.tv and purchase the event for $39.99. You can also buy the event via the standard pay-per-view format.

‘Hard to Kill’ 2022 match card