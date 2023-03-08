Immanuel Quickley’s magic runs out, Jalen Brunson sits again

Starting point guard Jalen Brunson missed his second consecutive game Tuesday night for the Knicks with a sore left foot, but Immanuel Quickley couldn’t post another starring performance.

Quickley, who played 55 minutes and scored 38 points in Sunday’s double-overtime win in Boston, managed just 14 on 5-for-16 shooting in Tuesday’s 112-105 streak-busting loss to the Hornets at the Garden.

“Obviously we had a double-overtime game but I’ve gotta play better than that,” Quickley said. “But we’ll learn from it, I know I will. Look at the film, see how we get better and move on to the next game against [Sacramento on Thursday].

“I’m fine. Ain’t no excuse. Just got to find ways to win the game. We did it in Boston. So just gotta do it every night we can.”

Tom Thibodeau said Brunson was “much better today” but “not ready yet” to return to the lineup. He added that Brunson is expected to accompany the Knicks on their four-game western trip.





Asked if the $104 million point guard would be playable if Tuesday’s game was a playoff contest, Thibodeau responded, “I leave that up to the medical staff and the player. To me, I know he’ll play if he can play and if the medical people and he feels that he needs another day, then we give him the day. We love our depth. The next guy, get in there and get it done.”

Obi Toppin hit a key 3-poiner late in the fourth quarter, but he finished 1-for-4 from long distance and is mired in a 7-for-39 shooting slump from beyond the arc over his past 13 appearances.

“Just, if you’re open, shoot it,” Thibodeau said. “I think he had a great drive in the Boston game on a closeout. So just read the game, the game will tell you what to do.

“I think we’re shooting a really good percentage from three the last 10, too. I think everyone shares in that responsibility, it’s not necessarily one guy.”

LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) were out for the Hornets.