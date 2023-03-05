Immanuel Quickley carries Knicks over Celtics in double OT

BOSTON — Take your time with that sore left foot, Jalen Brunson.

Immanuel Quickley has everything under control in the meantime.

Without the injured Brunson, the third-year guard carried the Knicks in crunch time.





His career-high 38 points in an exhausting 55 minutes led coach Tom Thibodeau’s team to yet another dramatic win, a 131-129 double overtime victory at TD Garden that sent the Knicks to their NBA-leading ninth straight victory.

With Julius Randle clearly out of gas, Quickley scored seven points in the second overtime and the Knicks prevailed when Al Horford’s 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.





With the victory, the white-hot Knicks (39-27) equaled the Celtics for the most road wins in the NBA (20) and moved back to within a game of the fourth-place Cavaliers.

Randle had 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists, RJ Barrett added 29 points and 11 rebounds and Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and 14 rebounds.





Jayson Tatum scored 40 for the Celtics, but made just 12-of-30 shots from the field.

Jaylen Brown chipped in 29.