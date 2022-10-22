Imagining how George Steinbrenner would embrace Yankees’ ALCS hole

It’s become such a common snippet of yearning among a certain segment of Yankees fans that it’s amazing someone hasn’t seized on the opportunity to cash in on it yet. Remember those plastic wrist bands that were popular a few years ago, with “WWJD?” on them (as in “What Would Jesus Do?”)?

Yes. Reformat those. White background, thin pinstripes, “WWGD?” on it.

What Would George Do?

Even 12 years after his passing, George Steinbrenner and his legacy loom large over the Yankees, never more so than when things go sideways and fans grow impatient at the GM/manager/pitching coach/struggling hitter/scuffling pitcher of the moment.

These folks tend to remember George at the end, when he’d turned kindly and avuncular, merrily signing the checks and occasionally issuing strongly worded press releases that would approximate his old fire and fury but never come close to matching it. The Yankees also won five championships in the last 14 years of his life. That helped.

Before that? Steinbrenner was a reporter’s delight and a fan’s dyspepsia, a killer quote in the newspapers and often a killjoy in his own clubhouse, a larger-than-life storehouse of bluster and brimstone that filled notebooks and, at one point, helped empty out the grandstand at Yankee Stadium.

George Steinbrenner Getty Images

The Yankees’ present circumstance — down 2-0 to the Astros in the ALCS, looking enfeebled, vulnerable — does bring out the nostalgists raging, “If only George were still alive!”

Admittedly, those of us in the backpage business feel a similar pang. Because if he were here we would call him (and he’d return our calls) and we’d stalk him if he strolled through the press box or behind the batting cage (and he would stop) and we would ask him about his baseball team (and he wouldn’t be shy with his observations).

Oh, to have George in his prime Friday afternoon, between Games 2 and 3, just one more time, with an accordion pile of reporters and columnists and TV and radio guys surrounding him, hanging on every syllable …

Q: George, Aaron Judge has …

GS: Aaron Judge! Is he still on the team? I think the young man spent too much time reading his press clippings! I think maybe he celebrated himself a little too much, if you know what I mean! Where is Reggie Jackson? Where is Derek Jeter? We need a Mr. October. Judge is Mr. July! And that Stanton is Mr. March!”

Q: Boss, Aaron Boone said the other day …

GS: Let me tell you something, Boone better do less talking and more managing! This team needs a good talking-to! I’ve been known to give a great pregame pep talk in my day, I think I’ll tell Boone what he needs to tell them! Back when Billy Martin was the manager the players knew who was in charge! I don’t want to say Aaron is in trouble, but if he can’t figure out how to beat the Astros I’m sure I can find someone who can!

Q: George, as you look toward …

GS: By the way, where is everybody?

Q: It’s a voluntary workout. As you look …

GS: It’s a what?!?!?

Q: Voluntary workout. As you …

George Steinbrenner Bettmann Archive

GS: Voluntary my eye! Did anyone see the last few days? Did Mr. Nice Guy Aaron Boone even watch the games? This team needs practice! This team needs drills! Is my poor team too tired to run a few laps around the warning track today? Tired? Boo-hoo! Where’s my PR man, where’s Zillo? Tell him to make some calls! Where’s the sliding pit? Where’s the blocking sled?

Q: Boss, Gerrit Cole will go tomorrow and …

GS: Cole better not deliver coal in the stockings of Yankees fans! The young man needs to show me something! He pitched pretty well against my Guardians, and people wanted to throw a parade! And our hitters? Can you believe that! They’ve spit the bit, like the slowest horse in my stable! Show me something or maybe you’d rather play in Pittsburgh or Kansas City!

Q: George, the Astros …

GS: Don’t even mention their names. They’re thieves! They’re crooks! They rigged the system and got away with it! They even forced us to play with the roof off the other night! That cost us some runs! That cost us the game!

Q: Actually, that was baseball’s call. The Astros wanted the roof closed.

GS: Ah, you are naïve, my friend! Where did you hear that?

Q: The commissioner’s office.

GS: The commissioner. Hmmm. Never liked him much. Hey, Zillo: you still got a number for that fellow Spira, Howie Spira?