I’m not signing another intercepted football

It looks like Jets cornerback Brandin Echols’ autographed football from Tom Brady just became more valuable.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, told Jim Gray on their Sirius XM “Let’s go” show that he was glad to sign the football for Echols, whom he called a “nice guy,” but said he will not do that again.

“That was the first time. What a nice guy. Young player. It was actually, it was kind of flattering,” Brady said on Tuesday. “It’s not often I sign an interception ball, too. I think that’s the first time.”

Though some Jets and sports purists may not have been thrilled with Echols’ autograph hunt, Brady took it in stride.

“I don’t necessarily like signing mistakes, let me just say that. So that’s the last time I’m going to do that. I know it is the season of giving. I don’t plan on giving any more gifts to people for that, either. It’s much better to receive than give from my standpoint as a quarterback.”

Tom Brady, who signed the ball Brandin Echols intercepted (right) in the Jets’ loss to the Buccaneers, said he won’t be signing any more picks. USA TODAY Sports; N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Echols intercepted Brady late in the first half in the Jets’ 28-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. It was a big play because it looked like the Buccaneers had a shot to cut into the Jets’ lead before halftime. The 24-year-old rookie cornerback picked off a pass intended for Mike Evans with 28 seconds left and returned it 30 yards to the Jets’ 48. It was Echols’ second interception in three weeks.

The Jets were able to convert Echols’ takeaway into an Eddy Pineiro 51-yard field goal to take a 17-10 lead into halftime.

But it wasn’t enough as Brady engineered a nine-play 93-yard drive in the closing minutes to once again break Jets’ fans hearts.