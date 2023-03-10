I’ll leave St. John’s if Mike Anderson is gone

If St. John’s parts ways with Mike Anderson, its best player may follow him out the door.

Center Joel Soriano, the Big East’s Most Improved Player and the Johnnies’ MVP, made it clear where he stands in regard to the embattled Mike Anderson.

“He’s a great coach. Love him to death. That’s my coach,” Soriano said after eighth-seeded St. John’s crushing, 72-70 overtime loss to top-seeded Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at the Garden. “I’ll go to war for him. I’ll die for that guy. … If he’s not here, I’m not coming back here. He’s my coach.”

The expectation is St. John’s will move on from Anderson after his fourth season despite four years remaining on his contract that pays him up to $10 million in total.

Unless the Johnnies receive an unlikely NIT invite, St. John’s would have missed the postseason in all four years with Anderson at the helm and failed to register a single 20-win season.





St. John’s center Joel Soriano N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

A senior from Yonkers, the accountable and high-character Soriano has an extra season of eligibility left because of COVID-19 if he chooses to use it.

He plans to spend the next week going over his options.

Sources told The Post high-major schools have reached out through intermediaries to express interest in Soriano if he opts to transfer.

Those schools have also included significant Name, Image & Likeness packages.

He can obviously also go pro, and Soriano improved his stock, as far as playing overseas, with a strong season.

He leads the nation with 25 double-doubles, averaging 15.3 points and 11.9 rebounds, dwarfing his numbers from a year ago.

Under Anderson, the 6-foot-11 Soriano developed into an All-Big East second team selection after transferring from Fordham prior to last season.

Unlike Soriano, junior point guard Posh Alexander didn’t want to comment on his future at the school.

The Brooklyn native struggled this season, although Alexander did play his best the tail end of the year.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Alexander said.