Igor Shesterkin is finding his groove for Rangers







The Rangers’ success last season was largely in part to Vezina Trophy Award winner Igor Shesterkin.

In order for the Blueshirts to make another deep playoff run — following a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last season — they need the dominant Shesterkin.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case for most of the season.

However, after back-to-back exciting road wins, and stepping up for the Rangers’ sloppy defensive play, it seems like Shesterkin is getting back to that form.

The timing couldn’t be better.

On the latest episode of the Up in the Blue Seats Podcast, Andrew Harts and Mollie Walker talk about how Shesterkin is finding his groove from last season.

They also discuss when Ryan Lindgren might be returning to the ice for the Rangers and are later joined by Hall of Fame writer Larry Brooks.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Mollie Walker, Andrew Harts & Larry Brooks:

FOURTH LINE COMING THROUGH: One of the biggest concerns the Rangers have had all season is getting production from their struggling fourth line. However, the combination of Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Tyler Motte are finding more consistency. Is this fourth line combo here to stay for the rest of the season?

THE PANARIN PROBLEM: Outside of his recent overtime winner against Buffalo, Artemi Panarin hasn't been his usual impressive self. One of the main reasons could be the addition of Patrick Kane and Panarin trying to do too much to satisfy him. Could it be just a matter of time before things start clicking?

SUBTEXT READER QUESTIONS: Why has Adam Fox been struggling? What's the Rangers' top priority this summer with a looming roster and cap crunch? Where do the Rangers stack up among the Metro teams? Larry answers your questions and more.

