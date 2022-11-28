Igor Shesterkin ‘ashamed’ of his play in latest Rangers loss

The Rangers’ mistakes have been costly — exasperating even — given the fact that they aren’t getting the same otherworldly saves from Igor Shesterkin as they did a season ago.

There’s no question the Russian netminder is still at the heart of this team, but it is not to the degree that it was during his Vezina Trophy-winning season of 2021-22. Such has been apparent for much of the Rangers’ start to the season, and even more so in their disheartening 5-3 loss to the scalding Devils, who erased a two-goal deficit and hung four goals on Shesterkin to pick up their 16th win in their last 17 games.

“The goalie played a s–t game again,” Shesterkin said, referring to himself, without the help of a translator. “I’m ashamed.”

Devils fans in attendance Monday night at Madison Square Garden even felt confident enough to taunt Shesterkin, echoing his name throughout the lower bowl as he gave up three goals on 15 shots at one point before ultimately allowing four on 37. Shesterkin insinuated that he felt he should’ve had every goal he yielded, saying they were “easy plays for me.”

The Devils’ Jack Hughes scores a goal past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Robert Sabo

“I feel so bad,” Shesterkin said. “I’m playing so bad, so I’m ashamed. If our team wants to win the game, I have to play better.”

This is a player who is not only the reigning goalie of the year, but a Hart Trophy finalist from last season. If the Rangers can’t get the same results without Shesterkin playing up to those standards, it could be detrimental for the club.

Gerard Gallant and the rest of the Rangers obviously aren’t letting Shesterkin take all of the heat — especially after how important he was to all their success last season. When asked if he sees Shesterkin as part of the Rangers’ problem, the Rangers head coach assumed the blame on the entire team.

“The team is the problem,” he said bluntly. “The whole group of us. Coaches, the whole group. We’ve got to turn it around.”

Devils center Michael McLeod (20) scores a goal past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Robert Sabo

The Rangers lined up against the Devils the same way as they did in practice on Sunday, with Jimmy Vesey slotting back onto the top line alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Filip Chytil stepped in as the No. 2 center next to Artemi Panarin with Kaapo Kakko on the right side.

Vincent Trocheck dropped down to the third line in between Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow, while the fourth line of Sammy Blais, Ryan Carpenter and Julien Gauthier remained intact.

The only change on defense was, once again, Zac Jones replacing Libor Hajek on the left side of the bottom pair next to Braden Schneider. The two young blueliners have alternated the last three games.

Vitali Kravtsov was also scratched for the eighth consecutive game. The Russian winger hasn’t played in 18 days, partially due to the tooth infection/stomach bug that came about after his last appearance on Nov. 10 in Detroit.

The Devils were without Nathan Bastian, who was knocked out of the team’s previous game against the Capitals in the first period after absorbing a hard hit from T.J. Oshie. The 24-year-old winger sustained an upper-body injury and was sidelined for just the second game this season.