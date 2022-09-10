Iga Swiatek dominates Ons Jabeur to win US Open title

Maybe Poland’s Iga Swiatek will take the torch from Serena Williams and dominate women’s tennis the way the Compton-born legend once did.

Swiatek certainly looked capable of winning many more Grand Slam titles Saturday, as she saved her best match of the U.S. Open fortnight for the women’s final, beating No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in a battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium battle. Swiatek, up 6-5 in a third-set tiebreaker, fell flat on her back after she won championship point when Jabeur smacked it long.

The only drama came late in the second set in an Open final that felt anticlimactic after Williams’ farewell tour set a thrilling tone at the beginning of the Grand Slam event.

Entering as the No. 1 seed, Swiatek became the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two majors in a year. The 21-year-old Swiatek also won the French Open — her second victory at Roland Garros.

This was Swiatek’s first U.S. Open final, but she looked as if she’d been here before, showing no nerves just as when she reeled off 37 straight wins earlier this year.

Iga Swiatek celebrates during her US Open title win. Getty Images

At one juncture Saturday, Swiatek won six straight games, bridging the first and second sets, pounding her groundstrokes.

Jabeur, of Tunisia, had advanced to the Wimbledon final in July and hoped she had learned from that experience. She was the first Arab to make a U.S. Open final.

Midway through the second set, Jabeur finally got going.

Ons Jabeur throws her racket in frustration. AFP via Getty Images

It got heated late in the set when it looked as if the Pole was in command.

Swiatek had match point at 6-5, but changed her racket though it wasn’t broken. She promptly lost three straight points to set up a tiebreaker. Swiatek rallied from 4-5 in the tiebreaker to win it.

If the USTA public relations staff had their druthers, the Swiatek-Jabeur matchup wouldn’t have been their choice for the jewel of the Open, the women’s final.

Iga Swiatek poses with the US Open championship trophy. Getty Images

Iga Swiatek reacts after winning the US Open. Getty Images

Last year, there were two Cinderella stories in qualifier Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom and bubbly and bouncy Canadian lefty Leylah Fernandez. Each of them was gone by the second round this fortnight.

This year, there were more exotic choices, such as Naomi Osaka, a two-time Open champion who was raised in Queens, but was shown the door in the first round, and Amanda Anisimova, a New Jersey product who also lost in the first round.

Jessica Pegula, who prides herself on being from Buffalo, where her billionaire father owns the Bills and Sabres, made a sweet run to the quarterfinals. The 28-year-old earned the most swag points by sipping from a green Heineken can during the postmatch press conference after losing to Aryna Sabalenka. Pegula said she needed the beer partly for commiseration and partly because she needed to go to the bathroom quickly for the post-match drug test.

Ons Jabeur holds the runners-up trophy. Getty Images

Of course, the fairly tale would’ve been Williams advancing to the final in her last event, but that was always going to take a Flushing miracle.

Queen Serena lasted into the third round, a solid showing considering her bleak past performances since she rejoined the tour at Wimbledon. She gave the women’s draw high drama for the first five days.

The more realistic option for advancing to the final was Williams’ hopeful successor, Coco Gauff, the 18-year-old from Delray Beach, Fla.

Iga Swiatek returns a shot. AP

Gauff, who lives just a few towns over from where Serena has resided for years, in Palm Beach Gardens, delivered her best Open showing.

She got to the fourth round, but ultimately looked her age in a loss last weekend to red-hot tour veteran Caroline Garcia. Afterward, Gauff hinted at some injury issues stemming from her last tuneup in Cincinnati, which were more severe than she had let on. She had low expectations here.

“Overall I’m super proud of myself on this tournament,’’ Gauff said. “But I’m hungry for more. So maybe next year.’’

The women’s game has a problem: There are too many good players, but not enough great ones like the aging Williams sisters. Parity can hurt a lot of team sports and now it could affect women’s tennis.

Swiatek right now is the best hope for women’s tennis.