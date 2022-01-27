Ian Rapoport drops S-bomb during radio interview before hanging up to break Matt Eberflus news

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is in the business of breaking news. Even if it’s in the middle of a live radio interview.

Andy Gresh and Rich Keefe — co-hosts of the “Gresh and Keefe” show on Lawrence, Mass., radio station WEEI — found that out the hard way Thursday. They were in the middle of conducting a live radio with the the NFL insider when he paused mid-sentence and dropped an S-bomb.

“Oh s—t I just got a text,” Rapoport said. “I gotta go.”

Not too long after, Rapoport was among the first reporters to break news that the Bears were “working to hire” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their next head coach. Below is video of the humorous interaction:

To their credit, Gresh and Keefe reacted well to the sudden profanity (at least in the brief clip they provided). No word on whether WEEI will face fines from the FCC for Rapoport’s language on the air. Rapoport also showed some humor about the situation in responding to the video from the “Gresh and Keefe” Twitter account:

Perhaps they and Rapoport can talk about it the next time he’s invited on for an interview. And then he can finish his answer regarding NFL overtime rules.