Kyler Murray made some waves earlier in the week when he scrubbed his social media accounts of any and all things Cardinals-related.

Is Murray unhappy with the Cardinals? Will he demand a trade away from Arizona? These are the questions that Cardinals fans are asking after Murray’s stunt, and they are looking everywhere for potential answers.

Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald doesn’t have any. The longtime Arizona receiver was asked about Murray at the Phoenix Open on Tuesday, and he admitted that he doesn’t know why Murray scrubbed his social media accounts.

“I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while,” Fitzgerald said, per ESPN. “He looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there.”

Murray didn’t seem to have as good a time late during the Cardinals’ season. Arizona lost five of its last six games, including a 34-11 loss to the Rams in the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs, and Murray threw just five touchdowns compared to five interceptions during that stretch.

Despite the Cardinals’ disappointing finish, Murray still had a strong season and was an MVP candidate as Arizona raced to an 8-0 start. He probably wants a new contract as a result of that performance, as he is eligible to sign a long-term extension as he enters the fourth year of his rookie contract.

Could any potential contract negotiations be impacting Murray’s social media strategy? It’s possible, as he could be trying to leverage the Cardinals if they are reluctant to pay him after his slow finish to the season.

But whatever is going on, Fitzgerald hopes the two sides are able to figure out a mutually beneficial resolution as the Cardinals try to shape themselves into a Super Bowl contender.

“I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody.”