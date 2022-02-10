Brooks Koepka was in no mood to elaborate on his Phil Mickelson shade.

Asked at the WM Phoenix Open about calling his colleague greedy, Koepka was not inclined to expand.

“I said what I said, I don’t need to say anything more,” Koepka said, according to Golf Channel. “You take it how you want. I know what I meant by it, but it’s up to you.”

Last week, Mickelson said he was considering playing for the Super Golf League, an upstart golf league backed by the Saudis and headed by Greg Norman. In an interview with Golf Digest, Mickelson slammed the PGA Tour as “obnoxiously greedy” in the extent to which they siphoned off broadcast revenues relative to sharing it with players, and wished they were more innovative.

Koepka, who has won four major tournaments, responded on Instagram to Mickelson’s quote: “Dk [don’t know] if I’d be using the word greedy if I’m Phil….” Several curious emojis were attached.

Brooks Koepka was in no mood to expand on his comments about Phil Mickelson’s greed. Getty Images

Brooks Koepka’s shot at Phil Mickelson on Instagram last week. Screengrab

Nonetheless, he was in no mood to answer follow-up questions about if he agreed with Mickelson’s PGA Tour rights remarks.

“Look, man, I said what I said. So you can take it from there,” Koepka said.

Koepka did, however, express satisfaction with PGA Tour management.

“It’s been pretty clear for a long time now that I’m with the PGA Tour, it’s where I’m staying,” Koepka said. “I’m very happy. I think they do things the right way. People I want to do business with. I’m happy to be here. And I don’t really talk about it with many other players. They have asked a couple of questions, but I trust them.”