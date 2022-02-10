Jonathan Allen found himself in hot water after a question and answer session with fans on Twitter Wednesday.

Allen prompted his followers to ask him anything on Twitter, and they happily obliged. One fan asked an age-old conversation starter about which three people, dead or alive, Allen would like to dine with. His response?

“Granddad, Hitler and Michael Jackson,” Allen wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Allen’s inclusion of Hitler raised eyebrows. The Commanders’ defensive tackle was asked to explain his choice, and he wrote that Hitler was “a military genius” in another deleted tweet.

“He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did,” Allen wrote. “I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.”

Allen’s tweet generated plenty of backlash, with many asking him to educate himself about his response. As a result, Allen apologized for his answer later in the day.

Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said. I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb! — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022

Allen also tried to clarify that he did not mean to give Hitler “props” with his “military genius” comment.

“I was asked and I was giving my reason as to why I think it would be interesting to have a convo with him,” Allen tweeted. “He’s easily one if not the most evil persons to have ever lived but this was a hypothetical question.”

Allen has been a team captain in four of his five years with the Commanders. He is also the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and represented Washington at the 2022 Pro Bowl.