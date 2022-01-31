‘I make too much money’ to have fake diamonds

Joe Burrow knows how to frost himself.

Fresh off clinching Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl berth since the 1988 season, the Bengals quarterback was asked Sunday about his off-field attire, namely the authenticity of the stones in his “JB9” chain.

“They’re definitely real,” Burrow said of the diamonds. “I make too much money to have fake ones, so, these are real.”

Burrow signed a four-year, $36.1 million contract with the Bengals in 2020 after being taken No. 1 overall in that year’s draft.

In Sunday’s AFC Championship game, Burrow and the Bengals stormed back from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Chiefs in overtime, 27-24. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson hit a 31-yard field goal to punch Cincinnati’s ticket to the Super Bowl.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sports a “JB9” necklace on Sunday Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bengals will face the winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Rams and 49ers. San Francisco held a 17-14 lead over Los Angeles in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Burrow’s teammates got the postgame festivities started in the locker room by smoking cigars and taking shots.