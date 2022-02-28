I can’t bend COVID rules for Kyrie Irving

New York City Mayor and die-hard Nets fan Eric Adams said he’d do almost anything to see Kyrie Irving play at home. Anything except send the wrong message by making an exception for the unvaccinated All-Star.

Adams said Monday on CNBC that he’s spoken with Nets owner Joe Tsai about getting Irving on the court in New York (for home games at Barclays Center, and against the Knicks at the Garden); but considering the seriousness of the pandemic and sacrifices made to curtail it, an exception for a lone player isn’t in the cards.

“Listen, I want Kyrie on the court. I would do anything to get that ring. So badly, I want it,” Adams said. “But there’s so much at stake here. And I spoke with the owner of the team; we want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court. But this is a bigger issue.

“I can’t have my city closed down again. It would send the wrong message just to have an exception for one player when we’re telling countless number of New York City employees ‘If you don’t follow the rules, you won’t be able to be employed.’”

Eric Adams at the NYSE on Feb. 28, 2022 Getty Images

The rules are ever-changing, like the back-and-forth runs of a close NBA game.

Being a former policeman following evidence, mayor Adams has vowed to follow the science. And Sunday he announced that as long as COVID-19 infection numbers keep improving, the city is eyeing removing vaccine requirements for “indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues” on March 7.

That still wouldn’t clear Irving to play at home. He could enter Barclays Center as a fan, but other employer mandates would keep him from suiting up and playing.

“All other vaccine mandates in New York City will remain in place at this time as they are, and have been, vital to protecting New Yorkers,” Adams had said Sunday.

Kyrie Irving playing against the Bucks Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

A day later, he acknowledged the differing rules are imperfect. Currently unvaccinated foes can come into New York and compete against the Nets and Knicks, but an unvaccinated hometown player like Irving can’t.

Illogical? Yes. But those are the rules – for the moment.

“It makes no sense, and I don’t know who thought of putting such a ridiculous rule in place of away teams can come and play with our teams from New York. But these are the rules and I have to follow them,” said Adams, who added he can’t allow a single carve out (like a non-resident exception, since Irving lives in New Jersey) for a single individual while fighting a pandemic.

“No (way) I’m going to open the door that is sending the wrong message to everyday employees. Businesses have their vaccine mandates, city employees have their vaccine mandates. I have to follow the rules. And trust me, I want Kyrie on the court. We are here right now opening our city because of vaccine mandates. We can’t close down again. I can’t have my city close down again.”