I can ‘help’ Cowboys offense with more targets

The Dallas Cowboys are cresting, but wide receiver Amari Cooper is not satisfied with the performance of the offense – or his own production.

At 10-4, the Cowboys have a three-game lead atop the NFC East, and they’ve won three games in a row. However, the defense has been the strength of the team of late. Asked on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas if it bothered him that he and the offense are not playing better, Cooper gave a candid answer.

“I gotta be honest, it actually does,” Cooper said. “Because, yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that. We’re not really as explosive as we should be. We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals.

“And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that’s what frustrates me … I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets. I can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that.”

Dak Prescott has not had a great last few weeks at quarterback for Dallas. In the last three games, while all wins, he’s averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

In Sunday’s win over the Giants, Cooper had just two catches for eight yards. Since Halloween, there hasn’t been a game in which Cooper’s accumulated over 51 receiving yards (he missed two games in that stretch after testing positive for COVID-19).

There are a couple ways one could look at the Cowboys right now. On one hand, it could be construed as concerning that Prescott and the offense are not moving the ball like they have over the years. On the other, it could be encouraging that the team is winning in spite of that, and provide hope that Dallas could have an extra gear to deploy come playoff time.