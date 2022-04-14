Hype for Mets’ home opener reaching all-time levels

Since the Mets last convened at Citi Field, the organization has hired a new front office and manager and dramatically overhauled the roster.

But there are other reasons a sellout crowd will be extra amped heading into Friday’s home opener.

After years of clamor for a statue to honor the franchise’s greatest all-time player, a celebration will occur outside the ballpark about 2 ½ hours before the scheduled first pitch between the Mets and Diamondbacks. It’s then a Tom Seaver statue will be unveiled, with the late Hall of Fame pitcher’s family in attendance. Mike Piazza and team owners Steve and Alex Cohen will also attend the ceremony.

Then there is the product the Mets have put on the field for the first seven games of this season, with a new cast that includes Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar. The manager’s seat is occupied by Buck Showalter, who has guided the team to a 5-2 start.

Wrapped altogether, one of the most anticipated home openers in Mets history awaits.

“I don’t know if there are many more-pressure days,” Showalter said. “You really want to play well in front of the fans because it has been a while.”

Starling Marte (6) and Pete Alonso (20) embrace during the Mets’ win over the Phillies on Wednesday. USA TODAY Sports

When last seen in Queens, the Mets were playing out a disappointing 77-85 season that culminated with manager Luis Rojas’ departure. The team installed Billy Eppler as the general manager in November and began an offseason overhaul. The departed Mets included Michael Conforto, Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard, Javier Baez, Aaron Loup and Jeurys Familia.

Bassitt, who arrived in a trade with Oakland last month, will get the ball in his first career Citi Field appearance. The right-hander provided the team with six shutout innings in his Mets debut on Saturday in Washington.

“It’s a special day, but more so big picture, I am ready to kind of get back to normal,” said Bassitt, who pitched both Opening Day and the home opener last season with the Athletics.

What has he heard about Citi Field?

“Great pitcher’s ballpark,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Bassitt belongs to a rotation that posted a 1.29 ERA on the road trip, led by 10 ¹/₃ shutout innings from Tylor Megill. The concern has come from a bullpen that squandered leads Sunday and Monday and was shaky in Wednesday’s victory in Philadelphia to complete the road trip.

Offensively, Pete Alonso has led the charge with two homers and 10 RBIs. Escobar and Brandon Nimmo are among the other Mets off to sizzling starts.

Chris Bassitt pitches during his Mets debut on April 9. Getty Images

“We played so extremely well on [the] road trip and I am just so excited to play in front of Mets fans,” Alonso said. “It’s going to be a fun year and I can’t wait to get back to Citi.

“I hope Mets fans are excited too, because we have got a hell of a team and we’re ready to kick this homestand off.”

It’s a clean slate for Francisco Lindor, who often heard boos at Citi Field last season — his first with the club — because of underperformance following his agreement to a 10-year contract extension worth $341 million. That extension didn’t begin until this year.

“It’s a new year so I am looking forward to it,” Lindor said. “Whatever happens, happens. I missed the city. I missed the fans. I missed playing in New York, the whole vibe is different so I am looking forward to it, actually.”

Lindor laughed when asked about the potential for further booing this season.

“I am sure there will be plenty of that,” he said. “I have still got 10 years throughout my career, so I have got to get used to it.”