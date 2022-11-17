Hurts same ankle on fan’s foot in Hornets loss

LaMelo Ball can’t seem to catch a break.

The star point guard returned to the Charlotte Hornets’ lineup last Saturday after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason, which kept him out for the first 13 games of the regular season. But in his first home game since rejoining the team, the 21-year-old star appeared to re-injure the same ankle – on a meaningless play in the closing seconds of a loss.

During Wednesday night’s game against the Pacers, a 125-113 defeat, Ball attempted to save a ball that was going out of bounds – but accidentally stepped on a fan’s foot, appearing to injure the same ankle that kept him out of the lineup.

Television cameras captured Ball screaming in pain and hobbling back to the Hornets bench. He did not return to the game.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford didn’t have an update on Ball’s health after the game. Per ESPN, Ball was not made available to media.

Ball was authoring his strongest game since returning to the lineup, finishing with 26 points (with five 3-pointers), six assists and two steals. The injury occurred with under two minutes left in the game, the Hornets down by nine and the score likely out of reach.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball reacts after getting injured during a game against the Pacers on Nov. 16, 2022.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is helped back to the locker room after suffering an injury against the Pacers on Nov. 16, 2022.



“He was great tonight,” Clifford said of Ball after the game.

It’s unclear if the 2021 Rookie of the Year and 2022 All-Star will miss additional time with the injury.