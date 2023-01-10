‘Hurt’ by WWE release over racy photos

Mandy Rose opened up about being “hurt” by her WWE release.

Rose was let go by the organization last month after posting racy photos on her FanTime page, a subscription platform similar to OnlyFans. She spoke about the job loss for the first time on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Tuesday.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I can’t say I was wronged, because I am so forever grateful for everything that WWE has presented me with, so I can’t sit here and say I was wronged,” Rose said.

Asked if she was hurt, Rose answered that she was indeed.

“I’m hurt. 100 percent. I’m very hurt,” she said. “No one wants to get that call that you’re being fired from any job. So I was very hurt. I was very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more because of everything that I put into the business, but just the last year-and-a-half. I was champion for 413 days. I unified those two titles. I was the third-longest reigning NXT women’s champion.

“I also created a must-see faction with two other women that I also brought up, and I got to see so many women develop their characters. They’re all younger than me and really in the beginning of their careers. To me, that was important, because it was really so rewarding for me.”

Rose did not publish full nudity on her subscription site, but she did post a video in which she was skinny dipping as well as photos of herself in the shower with her fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli.

“Losing the title was obviously a gut punch. I was so disappointed,” she continued to tell Hall. “But at the end of the day my purpose was gone and that’s where I felt lost and confused, because of all the hard work that I put into it. Driving home from that, there’s a lot of things going through my mind. But at the end of the day, like I said, I love what I’ve done in WWE and I love the platform it presented me with. So I am forever grateful to them.”

Mandy Rose told Tamron Hall that she was ‘very hurt’ by her WWE release. Instagram / @MandySacs

FanTime announced that Mandy Rose made $1 million in December. Instagram / @MandySacs

Elsewhere in the interview, Rose said that WWE did not inform her that her FanTime account was the official reason for her firing, but that there was a previous warning to take down some content from the page, and that she obeyed.

She also said that it would have to be a conversation if taking down her page were a condition to return to WWE. She said that she is making more money from her subscription page than she was with WWE. FanTime previously announced that she made $1 million on the platform in the month of December.