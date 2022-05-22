Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 3 odds, prediction today

Commercial Content 21+



Unexpectedly, the series between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes has turned into a chess match. Given the styles these two teams play, and the way the Rangers looked in Round 1, a lot of people have been caught off guard by the low-event hockey we’ve seen through the first six-plus periods in this best-of-seven matchup.

A total of five goals — including an empty-netter and an overtime winner — have been scored in this series. Carolina has scored two goals at 5-on-5, while the Rangers have scored just once in the entire series. The goaltending performances from Igor Shesterkin and Antti Raanta have been superb, but neither goalie has faced a ton of work just yet.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 3 odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: CAR -1.5 (+225) vs. NYR +1.5 (-275)

Moneyline: CAR (-115) vs. NYR (-105)

Total: Over (+115) | Under (-140)



Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 3 prediction and preview

Raanta has stopped 48 of 49 shots through two games and has been the story so far, but it’s not like he had to stand on his head to boost the ‘Canes to their 2-0 series lead. Raanta has made a few 10-bell saves, but there hasn’t been any relentless pressure from the Rangers, nor have there been all that many counter-attacks like we saw against the Penguins.

That’s because the Rangers have opted for a deliberate and passive style of play against the Hurricanes. And, given the defensive flaws that were on full display in Round 1, it does make sense that the Blueshirts would deploy pragmatic tactics against the Hurricanes.

Only the Florida Panthers averaged more shot attempts and high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 than Carolina did during the regular season and the Hurricanes’ all-action, swarming approach on offense looked like a tricky matchup for the Rangers. Thus, Gerard Gallant shifted his team’s focus to playing safe and doing everything in its power to keep the game tight.

By limiting mistakes when they have the puck, the Rangers ease the burden on their defense. It’s not how the team is built to play, but there is some logic to adopting this more conservative approach when your usual offensive advantage is nullified.

Carolina Hurricanes NHLI via Getty Images

Despite playing well defensively, the Rangers were unable to get a win in Carolina and now find themselves with their backs to the wall ahead of Game 3. And while New York’s defensive approach has limited Carolina’s offensive output considerably, the ‘Canes have proven they have no issue playing in these rock fights. In fact, Carolina looked more comfortable in Game 2 than the Rangers did, as all the defensive work New York did came at a steep price offensively.

With the series shifting to Madison Square Garden and the Rangers needing a push to get back into this series, Game 3 should be set up as a more open contest. The Rangers will feel more comfortable in a game that features some end-to-end action, but a riskier approach means that the Blueshirts are likelier to do something they haven’t really done yet in this series: Make mistakes.

A higher tempo is expected for Game 3 and it does feel as though that type of hockey plays into Carolina’s hands. In addition, it should put some value on the over, which is sitting at a great price (by current NHL standards) thanks to what we’ve seen so far in this series.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 3 prediction

Hurricanes ML (-115) and Over 5.5