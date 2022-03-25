Hurricanes riding a wave of momentum

A 10- and 11-seed have only met three times in the Sweet Sixteen.

A 10-seed has only reached the Final Four once, and the Elite 8 eight times in the history of March Madness. 11-seeds have made it to the Final Four five times, most recently last year’s UCLA squad.

Neither seed has ever produced a National Championship, but Miami and Iowa State will each try to become the first.

Sweet Sixteen: Miami vs. Iowa State

How to watch

Gametime: 9:59pm EST

TV: TBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Jordan Miller drives to the basket against Auburn. Getty

<br />

Miami (-2.5) over Iowa State

The Cyclones were better off against a 3-seed and a 6-seed. Against the 10th-seeded Hurricanes, Iowa State will face an explosive offense for the first time in this tournament after its first week opponents (LSU, Wisconsin) combined to go 6-for-41 on 3-pointers. Miami’s athletic backcourt (Kameron McGusty, Isaiah Wong, Charlie Moore) just led the team to 79 points in a dominating performance against Auburn’s top-10 defense and the Hurricanes’ underwhelming defense has little to worry about against Iowa State’s 160th-ranked offense, which shot 35.1 percent from the field in the first two rounds.

Expect Miami to cruise to its first-ever Elite Eight, 16 years after coach Jim Larrañaga led George Mason to the Final Four.

The memory of the near-collapse in the second round against Baylor is hard to erase, but the Tar Heels’ resilience in recovering and defeating the defending champs in overtime meant far more.