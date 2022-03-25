Jordan Miller Miami.

Hurricanes riding a wave of momentum

by

A 10- and 11-seed have only met three times in the Sweet Sixteen.

A 10-seed has only reached the Final Four once, and the Elite 8 eight times in the history of March Madness. 11-seeds have made it to the Final Four five times, most recently last year’s UCLA squad.

Neither seed has ever produced a National Championship, but Miami and Iowa State will each try to become the first.

Sweet Sixteen: Miami vs. Iowa State

How to watch

Gametime: 9:59pm EST

TV: TBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Jordan Miller drives to the basket against Auburn.
Getty

Miami (-2.5) over Iowa State

The Cyclones were better off against a 3-seed and a 6-seed. Against the 10th-seeded Hurricanes, Iowa State will face an explosive offense for the first time in this tournament after its first week opponents (LSU, Wisconsin) combined to go 6-for-41 on 3-pointers. Miami’s athletic backcourt (Kameron McGusty, Isaiah Wong, Charlie Moore) just led the team to 79 points in a dominating performance against Auburn’s top-10 defense and the Hurricanes’ underwhelming defense has little to worry about against Iowa State’s 160th-ranked offense, which shot 35.1 percent from the field in the first two rounds.

Expect Miami to cruise to its first-ever Elite Eight, 16 years after coach Jim Larrañaga led George Mason to the Final Four.

The memory of the near-collapse in the second round against Baylor is hard to erase, but the Tar Heels’ resilience in recovering and defeating the defending champs in overtime meant far more.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.