Hulk Hogan spotted walking with cane after speculation he was paralyzed

Amid wild declarations that Hulk Hogan was paralyzed from the waist down after undergoing back surgery, the six-time WWE Champion was spotted walking with a cane.

Hogan, 69, was photographed leaving the DMV with his son Nick Hogan, 32, in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday afternoon. The father and son exited the building holding a license plate and paperwork, and the elder Hogan still donned his famous sunglasses and bandana combo.

The scene arrives days after former foe and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claimed on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” that Hogan was paralyzed from the waist down following back surgery.

“Hogan had his back surgery again,” Angle said on the podcast. “He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. He has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using his cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. He can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane, so that’s pretty serious.”

WWE legend Hulk Hogan seen leaving a Clearwater, Florida DMV on Friday, Feb. 3 assisted by a cane and son Nick after recently undergoing back surgery.

Hogan’s representative subsequently debunked Angle suggesting that the former New World Order co-founder was in such a state, saying that he’s, in fact, “doing well and not paralyzed.”

Hogan’s rep added, to Entertainment Tonight, that: “Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.”

Hogan most recently appeared at Raw XXX — the 30th anniversary of the WWE’s flagship show — on Monday night, Jan. 23, in Philadelphia.