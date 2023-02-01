Hulk Hogan ‘is doing well and is not paralyzed’ after back surgery

Hulk Hogan is on the mend, according to his rep.

The WWE legend’s health sparked serious concern after fellow wrestler Kurt Angle said Hogan told him that he lost all feeling in his lower body.

But Hogan’s rep dismissed the claim, insisting that the Hall of Famer is “doing well and is not paralyzed” following back surgery.

“Everything is OK with him,” Hogan’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.”

Speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show,” the former Olympic champion said Hogan now relies on the help of a cane for mobility.

“Hogan had his back surgery again,” he said on Sunday’s episode. “He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. So let’s use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.”

Angle said the former wrestler revealed some critical details about his health during the filming of WWE’s Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary episode, which aired on Jan. 23.

“So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man,” he went on. “I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up.”

“I mean, if you’re gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, [it] should be Hulk Hogan. He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionized pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him,” he added.





Hulk Hogan at Raw XXX on Jan. 23, 2023. WWE/YouTube

Angle’s claim came as a surprise to fans who saw 69-year-old Hogan make a surprise appearance at RAW XXX in Philadelphia last week.

While he appeared to be in good health and spirits, Angle said he spoke to Hogan backstage and the broadcast did not show the former wrestler’s actual condition.

The Post has reached out to Hogan’s reps for further comment.