How Yankees’ Joey Gallo mess should clarify Aaron Judge deal

If you think it can’t get worse for the Yankees with Joey Gallo, consider this:

Had the Yankees never acquired Gallo and Aaron Judge were to have left as a free agent following the 2022 season, the Yankees probably would have had Gallo — also a free agent after this season — atop their list to replace their star, such was their pre-acquisition obsession with him.

“Nightmare on Elm Street” would have been a comedy compared to that pinstriped horror.

Gallo wanted nothing to do with New York even before the trade, and unlike in a trade, could have controlled avoiding the Yankees as a free agent.