How Wayne Gretzky’s advice led to Paulina Gretzky-Dustin Johnson marriage

Paulina Gretzky opened up about her relationship with now-husband Dustin Johnson on Sunday during an Instagram “ask me anything,” revealing her father, Wayne Gretzky, had an initial take on the 37-year-old golfer.

“He told me I should marry him…,” Gretzky replied to a fan.

Gretzky, 33, ultimately took her father’s advice in 2013, when she accepted Johnson’s marriage proposal. The couple tied the knot this past April at the luxurious Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

In a separate post on Sunday, Gretzky also gave fans a peek at a never-before-seen video from her and Johnson’s stunning nuptials. She also shared the best dating tip she’s ever received, once again from her father, Wayne, 61.

“The best dating advice I ever received was from my dad,” Gretzky wrote in a post. “He told me to weigh the pros and cons of dating someone. If there are few cons and many pros, then don’t rule them out right away. If the cons outweigh the pros, then don’t try to be the person who thinks they can change them.”

Gretzky has chronicled much of her romance with Johnson, including a recent getaway to the Bahamas with their pals. Upon their return, Johnson announced his resignation from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” Johnson said Tuesday during his LIV press conference, referencing Gretzky and the couple’s two children, sons Tatum, 7, and River, 5.

Johnson reportedly received $125 million to leave the PGA Tour for rival LIV, which had its inaugural event in the UK this past week. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel won the first tournament, banking $4.75 million for the top prize.