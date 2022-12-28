How Tom Brady celebrated Christmas with his three kids

Tom Brady capped off Christmas week with a belated celebration with his three kids.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Buccaneers quarterback gave fans an inside look at his holiday festivities, which included family time with his son 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“The real thing,” Brady wrote alongside a snapshot of his kids. “Merry Xmas.”

Tom Brady gave fans a peek on Dec. 27, 2022, of his belated Christmas celebrations with his three kids.

The Buccaneers quarterback revealed that his son Benjamin received gaming-centric socks.



Tom Brady's daughter, Vivian, got footwear focused on her passion for horseback riding.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ also posted a pic of the stockings.



In separate posts shared on his Instagram Stories, Brady, 45, revealed that Benjamin received gaming-centric socks while Vivian’s footwear focused on her passion for horseback riding.

Ahead of the holiday, Brady — who finalized his divorce from Bündchen, 42, in October after 13 years of marriage — was in Arizona readying for a Christmas Day game Sunday against the Cardinals. The seven-time Super Bowl champion opened up about the “new experience” on a recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!”

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” Brady said earlier this month.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here in February 2019, announced their divorce in October 2022.

Getty Images for UCLA Institute

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during a game against the Cardinals on Dec. 25, 2022. Getty Images

“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

A day after Brady and the Buccaneers knocked off the Cardinals in overtime, 19-16, the quarterback spoke about what it meant to celebrate the holiday with his loved ones.

“I think you just always should have perspective and count your blessings,” Brady said on Monday’s installment of “Let’s Go!”

Gisele Bündchen spent time in her native Brazil in December 2022.

The supermodel enjoyed family time with her children, including daughter Vivian.



“The fact of the matter that I showed up at home today and my oldest son flew in at 8 a.m., that’s a blessing,” he said. “That I get to celebrate Christmas with my kids is a blessing.”

Before spending Christmas with Brady, Benjamin and Vivian spent time in Bündchen’s native Brazil.

Earlier this week, the supermodel shared a collection of snaps of the trip on Instagram, where she gushed, “Always so good to be back home.”