How to watch USA figure skating star’s events live at 2022 Winter Games

After earning a world-record score during the men’s short program, Nathan Chen has his sights set on gold.

Chen landed a quadruple flip, triple axel and quadruple lutz-triple toe loop combination to make history in Beijing, recording a score of 113.97.

He currently leads the competition by almost seven points ahead of Japan’s Kagiyama Yuma (108.12). Chen will take the ice again on Wednesday night for the men’s free skate event. The top 24 skaters in the short program advanced to the free skate, where they will compete to be awarded with the first individual figure skating medals at the 2022 Olympics.

Chen also competed in the team event to help Team USA earn a silver medal.

The Sporting News has you covered with everything to know about Nathan Chen’s Olympic schedule, along with when and where to tune in to watch the Team USA star.

What events is Nathan Chen skating?

After breaking a world record in the men’s short program, Chen is scheduled to take the ice again in the men’s free skate on Wednesday night, Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET. He will compete against the top 24 skaters who advanced from the short program.

How to watch Olympic figure skating

TV channels: NBC, USA

NBC, USA Live streams: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App, fuboTV

The main figure skating events will be shown on NBC and USA, either live or taped.

Viewers can stream the events on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, along with their NBC Sports App and their website NBCOlympics.com. Additionally, viewers can watch Olympic events live with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Nathan Chen figure skating schedule