How to watch the Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony

After much commotion and debate over COVID-19 and the human rights abuses in China, Winter Olympics 2022 will formally begin on Feb. 4.

Due to the 13-hour time difference between Beijing and the East Coast of the US, as well as a lack of spectators at this year’s Winter Olympics, many popular events at the Olympics — including the opening and closing ceremonies — will be rebroadcasted throughout the day.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony and everything else you need to know about the kickoff to the Winter Olympics.

When do the 2022 Olympics start and end?

Curling and luge competition began on Feb. 2 and the Games will wrap up with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The 2022 Olympics will begin on Feb. 4. Getty Images

When does the Opening Ceremony begin?

There will be two broadcasts of the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony, in addition to a recap show with athlete interviews.

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the ceremony live at 6:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 4. This will be followed up by a special episode of “TODAY,” which will air between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET, and will feature athlete interviews from Team USA.

The primetime showing of the Opening Ceremony can be viewed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

If you’re interested in just the highlights, rather than the lengthy Opening Ceremony, a daytime show on NBC and Peacock will feature the best moments of the ceremony between noon and 3 p.m. ET. The show will also focus on the athletes and most anticipated storylines of this year’s Winter Olympics.

The Opening Ceremony can also be streamed on the NBC Sports app, Peacock and on NBCOlympics.com anytime after the live broadcast begins.

The Beijing Olympics have been contentious due to the Omicron variants’ surge and China’s history of human rights abuses. Getty Images

How to watch the 2022 Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics can be seen live on NBC, USA, CNBC, and Peacock.

All events will be available for streaming on the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.