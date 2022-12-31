How to watch the 2022 College Football Playoff

The 2022 College Football Playoff field is set and ready to kick off on New Years Eve. The nation’s top four teams will clash to decide who is crowned National Champions of the 2022 college football season.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 College Football Playoff.

Who is playing in the college football playoff?

The seeding is as follows for the College Football Playoff: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 Ohio State. TCU will face off against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State will match up against Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

How to watch and stream both games

The Fiesta Bowl is Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. and will air on ESPN. The Peach Bowl is also Saturday, Dec. 31 and kicks off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Both games can be streamed on the ESPN app. There will be multiple broadcasts offered by ESPN.

Max Duggan Getty Images

ESPN2: Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show, presented by Mercedes-Benz

ESPNU: Command Center

ESPNEWS: AT & T 5G Skycast

SEC Network: Georgia Hometown Radio

ESPN Deportes: Spanish language broadcast

ESPN Radio: National radio broadcast

ESPN +: All-22 angle

ESPN+: TCU Hometown Radio

ESPN+: Michigan Hometown Radio

ESPN+: Ohio State Hometown Radio

ESPN + Georgia Hometown Radio

ESPN+: Marching Bands

What to know about TCU vs. Michigan

J.J. McCarthy Getty Images

The Fiesta Bowl will be the first ever contest between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Michigan Wolverines. Heisman finalist Max Duggan leads 12-1 TCU’s high-powered offense, which ranks No. 6 in the NCAA scoring 40.3 points per game. Their defense falls behind, however, ranking No. 57 in the nation allowing 25 points per game.

TCU’s only loss came against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Michigan ranks right behind the Horned Frogs with the No. 7 offense in the nation, scoring 40.1 points per game. They have a stout defense to complement that offense, however, tied No. at 4 in the nation, allowing only 13.38 points per game.

This is Michigan’s second straight College Football Playoff appearance under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines were routed 34-11 by Georgia in last season’s semifinals.

Betting odds & info for the Fiesta Bowl

Michigan is a -300 favorite to win the Fiesta Bowl. TCU is a +240 underdog. The spread is currently set at 7.5 points in Michigan’s favor on BetMGM. The over/under is 58.5 points.

What to know about Ohio State vs. Georgia

Stetson Bennett Getty Images

The Peach Bowl will be the second ever meeting between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs. They last played in the 1993 Citrus Bowl on New Years Day when Georgia won 21-14.

The Bulldogs are perhaps the scariest defensive unit in the NCAA. Despite having eight defensive players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, they are the No. 2 defense in the nation only allowing 12.77 points per game. They also have the No. 10 offense in the nation, scoring 39.2 points per game.

Georgia are the defending CFB champions, defeating Alabama in the 2021 CFB championship game.

Ohio State matches up well against Georgia, producing the No. 2 offense and scoring 44.5 points per game to match Georgia’s No. 2 defense. The Buckeye’s defense ranks similarly to the Georgia offense, ranked the No. 13 defense. Ohio State allows 19.25 points per game.

Ohio State won the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2015, but have only won one playoff game since.

C.J. Stroud Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Betting odds & info for the Peach Bowl

Georgia is a -275 favorite to win the Peach Bowl. Ohio State is a +220 underdog. The spread is set at 6.5 points in Georgia’s favor on BetMGM. The over/under is 62.5 points.

When is the CFB National Championship Game?

The CFB National Championship Game will be played January 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. The game is hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and will air on ESPN.