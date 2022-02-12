How to watch Super Bowl 2022 without cable on Hulu, YouTube TV & more

The Rams (15-5) will face the Bengals (13-7) in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be televised by NBC.

Los Angeles, which defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, is making its second Super Bowl appearance in five years under coach Sean McVay. The Rams previously lost Super Bowl LIII, 13-3, to the Patriots.

The Rams had one of the NFL’s most prolific passing offenses this season, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was acquired via trade with the Lions. He ranked in the top-five in the NFL in passing yards (third at 4,886) and touchdowns (second at 41), with targets Cooper Kupp (1,947 receiving yards) and midseason acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. (305 receiving yards) leading the way in recent weeks.

The Bengals, who are making their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, have made a dramatic franchise turnaround with coach Zac Taylor at the helm. Just two seasons after finishing with a league-worst 2-14 record, Cincinnati has found itself in the Super Bowl, led by two key former draftees: quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow, who tore his ACL last season, is likely to win the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award after throwing for 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions and 4,611 passing yards during the regular season. His top target was Chase, who ranked third in the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns and fourth with 1,455 receiving yards in the regular season.

This will be the 15th all-time meeting between the Rams and Bengals. Los Angeles won the last meeting, 24-10, on Oct. 27, 2019, though Cincinnati leads the all-time series 8-6.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl without cable.

Date : Sunday, Feb. 13

: Sunday, Feb. 13 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET

Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and Bengals will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 13. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Those hoping to watch the Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and others should expect that to begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET.