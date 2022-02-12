How to watch Super Bowl 2022 without cable on Hulu, YouTube TV & more

The Rams (15-5) will face the Bengals (13-7) in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be televised by NBC.
Los Angeles, which defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, is making its second Super Bowl appearance in five years under coach Sean McVay. The Rams previously lost Super Bowl LIII, 13-3, to the Patriots.
The Rams had one of the NFL’s most prolific passing offenses this season, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was acquired via trade with the Lions. He ranked in the top-five in the NFL in passing yards (third at 4,886) and touchdowns (second at 41), with targets Cooper Kupp (1,947 receiving yards) and midseason acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. (305 receiving yards) leading the way in recent weeks.
The Bengals, who are making their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, have made a dramatic franchise turnaround with coach Zac Taylor at the helm. Just two seasons after finishing with a league-worst 2-14 record, Cincinnati has found itself in the Super Bowl, led by two key former draftees: quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Burrow, who tore his ACL last season, is likely to win the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award after throwing for 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions and 4,611 passing yards during the regular season. His top target was Chase, who ranked third in the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns and fourth with 1,455 receiving yards in the regular season.
This will be the 15th all-time meeting between the Rams and Bengals. Los Angeles won the last meeting, 24-10, on Oct. 27, 2019, though Cincinnati leads the all-time series 8-6.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl without cable.
How to watch the Super Bowl without cable 2022
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 13
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and Bengals will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 13. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Those hoping to watch the Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and others should expect that to begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
Super Bowl live streams
- Hulu + Live TV — At $5.99 for the first month (and $64.99 after) for new subscribers at this link, viewers can watch their local NBC station on Hulu on several devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and web browsers.
- Fubo TV — At $65 a month after a free trial, viewers can watch their local NBC station on Fubo TV on several devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers.
- AT&T TV Now — Plus Plan — At $70 a month, viewers can watch their local NBC station on AT&T TV Now — Plus Plan on several devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and web browsers.
- YouTube TV — At $65 a month after a free trial, viewers can watch their local NBC station on YouTube TV on several devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and web browsers.
- NBC Sports App — You can access the NBC official stream through the NBC Sports App. The game will be available on Android devices, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs.
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile) — No subscription is needed and the game will only be viewable on a mobile device. Location permissions must also be turned on.
- NFL mobile app (mobile) — No subscription is needed and the game will only be viewable on a mobile device. Location permissions must also be turned on. The game will also be available on NFL.com.
- ESPN Deportes — A Spanish-language broadcast can be viewed through the ESPN App on connected TVs, phones or tablets. To watch, you must have access to an ESPN account through a separate television/streaming provider.
- DAZN — Viewers in Canada can watch with a subscription. It is available on many devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers.
How to watch the Super Bowl for free online
There are a number of totally free options to watch the Super Bowl online. They include the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com, the NFL App and NFL.com and the Yahoo! Sports App.
If you’re already considering getting into a streaming service, many offer free trials, including Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV (prices subject to change depending on chosen subscription). For Canadian viewers, DAZN also offers a free-trial period.
Is the Super Bowl on Hulu?
Yes, you can stream Super Bowl 55 on Hulu. It can be one of the chepeast streaming services out there, offering a one-week free trial before costing $5.99 per month (that’s at this initial link — further clicking suggests that it might be $64.99 thereafter). Hulu offers local channels, including your local CBS affiliate that will broadcast the Super Bowl.
Viewers can watch Hulu on several devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and web browsers.
Is the Super Bowl on YouTube TV?
Yes, you can stream Super Bowl 55 on YouTube TV. After a free trial, YouTube TV then becomes a $60 monthly charge. YouTube TV offers local channels, including your local CBS affiliate that will broadcast the Super Bowl.
Viewers can watch YouTube TV on several devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and web browsers.
Is the Super Bowl on Roku?
Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on your Roku device. The best way is to add the NBC Sports app to your Roku channels.